Petrifying Springs Park and Biergarten to host Flannel Fest and Jockey Undie Run on Saturday, Oct. 8

Calling all local lumberjacks, and those who merely wish to be like Paul Bunyan: Flannel Fest is returning to Kenosha County’s Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday, Oct. 8.

This day of festivities sponsored by Jockey International Inc. and hosted by Kenosha County Parks and the Biergarten includes a fun run/walk, lumberjack shows, contests, food trucks, bounce houses and live music.

“This is a fun event for a great cause, and we’re very pleased to partner with Jockey to bring it to the community,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “I hope many families will head out to the park that day to have a good time and take in the lumberjack atmosphere — all while supporting adoptive families.”

The events kick off at 11:30 a.m. with the 3K Jockey Undie Run/Walk, the proceeds from which will benefit the Jockey Being Family Foundation that provides post-adoption support to families locally and nationwide.

Undie Run participants are given a pair of souvenir Jockey race undies that they are encouraged to wear OVER their clothing.

Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under and also comes with a free beverage, other goodies and access to post-race entertainment.

Advance registration for the run is required at https://e.givesmart.com/events/sw8/.

Following the run, the Petrifying Springs Biergarten will host live activities into the evening, with no admission charge.

The event schedule includes:

All day: Food trucks and DJ on site

Noon: Inflatable bounce houses open

12:30 p.m.: Beard Contest — prizes given to the person with the thickest, longest, and most interesting beard

1, 3 and 5 p.m.: Performances by the renowned Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, including action-packed competition involving chopping, sawing and axe throwing

2:30 p.m. Pet Costume Contest — Dress up your pet to enter to win prizes (think: beards, lumberjacks and flannel)

6 p.m.: Live music by the Fallon Schultz Band, featuring a Kenosha native now based in Nashville

Jake McGhee, Jockey’s Chief Philanthropy Officer, said the Kenosha-based company is pleased to continue the event.

“We could not have been happier with the turnout for last year’s Undie Run and are excited to bring it back again this year,” he said. “Seeing hundreds of people gathered in one place, with underwear over their pants, all for a great cause, was something I fortunately and unfortunately will never forget.”

The Petrifying Springs Biergarten, which operates in a public-private partnership with Kenosha County Parks, is located on the far-south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., Somers.

In addition to the food trucks, the Biergarten will be selling authentic German and local craft beers and its normal German-style pretzels and sausages. Biergarten sales are cash only; there are two ATMs on site.