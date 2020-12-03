Pfizer vaccine may have arrived in Pleasant Prairie

It appears the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Pfizer pharmaceutical company has made its way to the Village of Pleasant Prairie.
But exactly where and even if that’s the case have been difficult to confirm.
Reports earlier this week seemed to indicate the first shipment of the vaccine landed in Chicago on Monday before it was shipped to a previously determined storage location in the village.
Several attempts to reach Pfizer’s media relations department for confirmation have been unsuccessful.
Village officials aren’t able to confirm the delivery of the vaccine, either.
Administrator Nathan Thiel said village staff has continued to work with Pfizer on obtaining the necessary permits to develop and prepare its facility where the vaccine will be stored.
No updates have been released to the village from Pfizer, Thiel said.
Thiel also released a statement on behalf of the village.
“Pfizer is a great corporate partner and citizen, and we are proud to have them in our community,” he said. “Pleasant Prairie is excited to be a part of the solution to a national problem and a global pandemic.”
Pleasant Prairie is expected to be one of Pfizer’s two vaccine distribution centers, with the other in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Exactly when the first doses of the vaccine will be administered will depend on Food and Drug Administration approval. The FDA is expected to consider the company’s application for emergency-use authorization Dec. 10.
Pfizer last month announced that its trial of the vaccine had reached a 90% success rate. Shortly after that announcement, Moderna, based on Cambridge, Mass., said its vaccine had a 94.5% success rate during its clinical study that included 30,000 volunteers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.