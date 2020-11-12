Pharmacy, Fire Department team for COVID-19 testing at Uptown site

In a new, public-private partnership, Modern Apothecary this week moved its COVID-19 testing site to the former Kenosha Fire Station No. 3, 2121 Roosevelt Road.
A locally owned, independent pharmacy, Modern Apothecary last month began offering free, drive-thru testing three days a week in the parking lot next to the City of Kenosha’s Simmons Island Beach House. This testing is being offered as part of a pilot program through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The move to the now-closed fire station facility in the Uptown area will allow for testing personnel and equipment to come in from the cold during the winter months, the partners said.
Testing itself will continue to occur outdoors, in the former employee parking lot east of the building.
“We look forward to partnering with the Kenosha Fire Department and EMS to continue providing a much-needed service to the community,” said Dr. Erin Merritt, Modern Apothecary owner and pharmacist. “This new location provides a more hospitable testing environment. This is a testament to community partnership and the benefits that working together can provide for the health and safety of Kenosha.”
Kenosha Fire Department Emergency Medical Services Chief Jim Poltrock said the partnership with Modern Apothecary brings a much-needed health service to the city’s Uptown area and takes advantage of the shelter and storage space that the vacant fire station can provide.
“It increases our efficiency and effectiveness and centralizes our testing operations. And with winter upon us, it just makes sense,” Poltrock said. “The Kenosha Fire Department will also be offering testing at the site beginning next week, likely on different days, to provide more opportunities for the public to get tested.”
Modern Apothecary’s testing hours at this site are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Appointments, strongly encouraged to manage traffic flow around the fire station, may be made online at modernapothecary.10to8.com, or by calling Modern Apothecary at 262-997-9573. People desiring to be tested should not call the Fire Department or 911.
Support Local Journalism
In addition to an appointment, online pre-registration is also strongly encouraged, at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Those who are tested should remain quarantined at home until test results are returned if they have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual, said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit.
Partnership praised
Freiheit praised the Kenosha Fire Department and Modern Apothecary for engaging in this partnership to serve the community.
“Especially as we get into cold and flu season and the holidays, it is important for our residents to have access to testing opportunities if they need it,” Freiheit said. “Of course, it’s also important for all of us to do what we can to minimize the spread of the virus — and that means continuing to wear masks, socially distance, and stay home if you’re feeling sick.”
Other testing opportunities remain available in and around Kenosha County. This includes testing by the Wisconsin National Guard from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Monday at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, and each Friday at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.
A full list of testing sites in the area, many of which require an appointment or referral, is available online at bit.ly/KCCOVIDtesting.
More information about the virus, including local data and links to resources, is available online at kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.