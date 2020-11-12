Pharmacy, Fire Department team for COVID-19 testing at Uptown site

“It increases our efficiency and effectiveness and centralizes our testing operations. And with winter upon us, it just makes sense,” Poltrock said. “The Kenosha Fire Department will also be offering testing at the site beginning next week, likely on different days, to provide more opportunities for the public to get tested.”

Modern Apothecary’s testing hours at this site are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Appointments, strongly encouraged to manage traffic flow around the fire station, may be made online at modernapothecary.10to8.com, or by calling Modern Apothecary at 262-997-9573. People desiring to be tested should not call the Fire Department or 911.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to an appointment, online pre-registration is also strongly encouraged, at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Those who are tested should remain quarantined at home until test results are returned if they have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual, said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit.

Partnership praised

Freiheit praised the Kenosha Fire Department and Modern Apothecary for engaging in this partnership to serve the community.