Philantrhopic 100+ Women Who Care Kenosha group to meet Tuesday

The next gathering of 100+ Women Who Care Kenosha, a local volunteer organization focused on collective impact through philanthropy, will be Tuesday, Nov. 1, at The Apis Hotel & Restaurant, 614 56th St., Kenosha.
Registration will begin at 5 p.m. and the program will start at 5:30 p.m.
Women gather and bring a donation ($100 for women 40 and over, $50 for women aged 20-39, or $20 for women aged 13-19). The attendees then nominate local nonprofit organizations that serve Kenosha County residents. Three charities are selected at random to present to the women in attendance. The group then votes to determine which nonprofit will receive the money raised the night of the event.
Since 2018, more than $150,000 has been donated to nonprofit organizations serving Kenosha County. Through the support of matching funds from the Robert Schulze Foundation, over $30,000 has been added to the community’s donations.
Local nonprofits including God’s Kitchen, Kenosha Literacy Council, Grace Welcome Center, KAFASI, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice Alliance and ELCA Outreach Center are just a few that have benefitted from this collective impact. The most recent recipient was the Kenosha County Food Bank.
The Kenosha group was formed in 2018. 100+WWC is open to the public. To learn more, visit the 100+ Women Who Care – Kenosha Facebook page @100WWCKenosha or 100WWCKenosha.org.
