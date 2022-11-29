PHOENIX PROJECT | FIRST QUARTER HONOR ROLL

*Joshua Grimaldi, *Camren Johnson, *Alexis Moore, *Jahquiez Serintez
IN PHOTOS: Check out the images as thousands attend Kenosha's Lightin' Up celebration Downtown
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.