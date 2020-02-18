Phones seized, mother held briefly as investigation continues into jury tampering allegations

Kenosha Police are continuing to investigate allegations of jury tampering in the Martice Fuller homicide case.

Fuller, 16, was scheduled to go to trial Monday for the shooting death of his former girlfriend, 15-year-old Kaylie Juga, and for shooting and injuring the girl’s mother.

But before opening statements began in the morning, District Attorney Michael Graveley informed the court that over the weekend Fuller had talked to three relatives on the phone in recorded jail phone calls, asking them to contact several jurors on his behalf, referring to jurors by name.

Judge Mary K. Wagner called off the trial, postponing it until May when a new jury would be seated.

Graveley said Tuesday that police are investigating the jury tampering allegations.

“We’re seeing what else there is other than the phone calls,” Graveley said.

He said in the recorded calls, people Fuller spoke to appear to have agreed to his requests to try to make contact.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

“But then when that was followed up with people, they said they did not act on that (request),” Graveley said.

Communicating with jurors is a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 18 months.