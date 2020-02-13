Phonics in use in grades K-5: it's not just a spelling list

Reading can take us to new places, teach us new things and connect us to other people.
Comprehension is the ultimate goal of reading. To uncover the meaning of text, readers use context, language structure and phonics together.
From their very first literacy experiences, children are encouraged to think about what makes sense as they attempt new words. This is important since meaning is the heart of reading.
Language structure also helps readers make sense of text. Readers think about what sounds right to help them anticipate the next words in sentences.
Finally, readers use phonics to decode print. Phonics is the study of letter sounds and patterns and is often learned during spelling instruction.
While spelling instruction is important, children can learn a lot about how phonics patterns work through conversation, reading and writing experiences.
In kindergarten and first grade, students learn letter names, letter sounds, sight words and word parts. Your child will be able to name letters, read sight words, produce letter sounds, and put sounds together in words, especially word families like cat, hat, sat, mat.
Later, vowel sounds and patterns are taught so children are armed with “vowel flexibility.” This is a tool they use to tackle more words and different patterns.
Near the end of first grade, children are able to automatically read about 150 sight words.
Parents may wonder what they can do at home to support very young readers. Conversation is key.
Readers begin as oral storytellers. Oral language play, such as rhyme, supports a child’s flexibility with words. Practice finding and naming letters in favorite books. Model how you use beginning sounds to figure out the next word. Work together to “flip” vowel sounds from short to long in order to solve new words. Keep sight words in a visible place, and use them in writing.
In second and third grades, children use phonics flexibly to read and write more complex texts using vowel patterns, an increasing bank of sight words, and an understanding of base words, prefixes and suffixes.
At home, listen to your child read every day to use strategies and boost comprehension and confidence. Encourage your child to write stories, lists and facts. Talk together about word patterns to build new words.
In fourth and fifth grades, children should read 20-30 minutes and write each day at home. Your child will be able to build longer words using word parts.
For example, “unpredictable” is built from parts that mean not, before, to say, can be done. Therefore, the meaning comes through the parts of the word.
Ask your child’s teacher about their strengths and challenges in terms of phonics. It helps to know what your child does well and where they may need to have extra practice. Find opportunities in real text to practice those skills, but always remember to bring the practice back to the meaning of the text.
Keep the magic in reading. Avoid getting so bogged down with the mechanics that your child loses the joy. Most importantly, have fun reading together!
Rachel Conran is an instructional coach at Grant Elementary School.