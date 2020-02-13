Phonics in use in grades K-5: it's not just a spelling list

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Near the end of first grade, children are able to automatically read about 150 sight words.

Parents may wonder what they can do at home to support very young readers. Conversation is key.

Readers begin as oral storytellers. Oral language play, such as rhyme, supports a child’s flexibility with words. Practice finding and naming letters in favorite books. Model how you use beginning sounds to figure out the next word. Work together to “flip” vowel sounds from short to long in order to solve new words. Keep sight words in a visible place, and use them in writing.

In second and third grades, children use phonics flexibly to read and write more complex texts using vowel patterns, an increasing bank of sight words, and an understanding of base words, prefixes and suffixes.

At home, listen to your child read every day to use strategies and boost comprehension and confidence. Encourage your child to write stories, lists and facts. Talk together about word patterns to build new words.

In fourth and fifth grades, children should read 20-30 minutes and write each day at home. Your child will be able to build longer words using word parts.