Photo exhibit opens July 30 at Kenosha History Center

The Kenosha History Center, 220 50th Place, will feature a photo exhibit — “Though the Lens of a Photojournalist: A Tribute to the Life and Work of Al Fredrickson” — from July 30 through mid-October.

Also, the History Center will host a Friday (July 30) car cruise-in night from 4 to 8 p.m. Car enthusiasts are welcome to show off their classic automobiles. During the cruise-in nights, the History Center and Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 Fourth Ave., will be open until 7 p.m. Cruise-in nights will continue on Aug. 20 and Sept. 24.

The free cruise-ins are open to all classic vehicles.

The photo exhibit was guest-curated by Bill Siel, a retired Kenosha News photojournalist. The exhibit was brought to the museum by the collaborative efforts of the Fredrickson family and Walt Ulbricht and with support from the Kenosha Public Museum, History Center officials said.

The exhibit includes Fredrickson’s black and white photos taken in Kenosha County, Waukesha County and Milwaukee during the 1970s and 1980s, “capturing the working lives, joy and pain of local residents.”

The display also features images of NASA shuttle launches, notable celebrities and Wisconsin professional sports teams.