Photojournalist hit by rubber bullets in August files injury notice claim

A freelance photojournalist for the New York Times hit by a rubber bullet while covering the civil unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake has filed a “notice of injury” claim with nine Wisconsin municipalities who provide law enforcement response.

The notice was filed on behalf of Alyssa Schukar, who was hit in the left hand by a rubber bullet. Schukar has reportedly undergone two surgeries related to the injury and is still undergoing physical therapy.

It is unclear in the notice what, if any, damages or compensation may be sought. Municipalities and law enforcement agencies from the cities and counties of Kenosha and Racine, the Village of Pleasant Prairie, the City of Franklin, Waukesha County, Ozaukee County and Sauk County received the notice.

It follows letters issued in October by David McCraw, deputy general counsel for the New York Times, to Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis and Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth calling for “a criminal investigation to be opened,” regarding the incident.

“Based on our investigation, we are convinced that the shooting was intentional,” the letter reads.