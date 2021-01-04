Photojournalist hit by rubber bullets in August files injury notice claim

A freelance photojournalist for the New York Times hit by a rubber bullet while covering the civil unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake has filed a “notice of injury” claim with nine Wisconsin municipalities who provide law enforcement response.
The notice was filed on behalf of Alyssa Schukar, who was hit in the left hand by a rubber bullet. Schukar has reportedly undergone two surgeries related to the injury and is still undergoing physical therapy.
It is unclear in the notice what, if any, damages or compensation may be sought. Municipalities and law enforcement agencies from the cities and counties of Kenosha and Racine, the Village of Pleasant Prairie, the City of Franklin, Waukesha County, Ozaukee County and Sauk County received the notice.
It follows letters issued in October by David McCraw, deputy general counsel for the New York Times, to Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis and Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth calling for “a criminal investigation to be opened,” regarding the incident.
“Based on our investigation, we are convinced that the shooting was intentional,” the letter reads.
McCraw claims law enforcement agents “purposely targeted” members of the media taking photos of protesters and law enforcement outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. He called it both an “unlawful attack” and a “criminal assault.”
Based on the location of Schukar, the notice states “there was no doubt she was not a protester and was a member of the credentialed press.”
According to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, Schukar was one of two photojournalists known to have been hit by rubber bullets Aug. 25. In an interview with U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, Schukar said law enforcement officers were firing from a narrow gap behind a barricade.
“These are highly trained law enforcement folks,” she is quoted by U.S. Press Freedom Tracker as saying. “To me, it doesn’t make sense that they could (accidentally) hit me so squarely in the middle of my body.”
The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker compiles press freedom violations in the United States — from journalists facing charges to reporters stopped at the U.S. border or asked to hand over their electronics, as well as physical attacks and injuries.