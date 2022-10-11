Pianist Joanne Polk performing at Carthage College this evening, Oct. 11

Pianist Joanne Polk is performing tonight in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $5 for students.

Polk is a professional pianist who specialize in recording and performing music by a variety of composers.

After hearing a performance by composer Judith Lang Zaimont, Polk “was inspired to focus on neglected musical works created by female composers,” according to Carthage officials. “After years of refining her piano playing abilities, Joanne Polk’s ‘claim to fame’ was due to her performance of the complete piano works of composer Amy Beach (1867-1944) on the Arabesque Recordings label.”

The first rendition in the Amy Beach series, “By the Still Waters,” received a 1998 Indie award for best solo recording.

Two more of the recordings were applauded by both the New York Times and the American Record Guide.

In 2014, Polk released a CD titled “The Flatterer,” a solo piano rendition of music created by French Romantic composer Cecile Chaminade. This was the same year that Polk was named as one of Musical America’s Top 30 Professionals of the Year in an article called “Profiles in Courage.”

Polk received her Bachelor of Music and Master of Music Degrees from The Juilliard School in New York.

She received her Doctor of Musical Arts Degree and is currently a piano faculty member at the Manhattan School of Music.

When not performing, she gives master classes at universities and festivals across the country. In 2018, she completed a five-city, three-week concert and master class tour in China and Taiwan.

To purchase tickets, go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.