Piasecki Funeral Home’s expansion plans on 39th Ave. receive preliminary approval

Piasecki Funeral Home is one step closer to expanding its presence on 39th Avenue in Kenosha, following a preliminary approval from the city Plan Commission.
Piasecki plans to build a new 6,330 square-foot building, described as a “carriage house,” on company-owned land on the southwest corner of 39th Avenue and Washington Road, about two blocks from the primary location at 3720 39th Ave.
Kenosha-based Partners in Design Architects has been retained for the expansion project. Mark Molinaro Jr., principal with the firm, said the decision to construct the new facility came after the sale of Piasecki’s original funeral parlor, 2002 52nd St., which is being converted to a salon.
“This is a piece of property that the Piasecki group has owned for quite some time and has had plans to put a building on this property,” Molinaro said of the new project.
The venue is expected to house the company’s fleet of funeral procession vehicles, in addition to about 3,200 square feet of office space. Additionally, plans call for making space available for grief counseling services for clients and families.
Matthew Martin, who joined Piasecki last year as a co-owner and partner, said the new facility would provide for a more efficient operation.
“We’ve been spread across the city the past few years, having our funeral procession vehicles stored in various places and having our grief counseling conducted in various places,” Martin said. “It’s going to be good for our families and the efficiency of our building.”
“We’re coming together at a point in our history where we have this land available to us,” Martin said. “We have the resources now to make this building happen.”
Thursday’s review was an initial public hearing on the project. A second, and final, review for the plans is anticipated in May.
According to documents filed with the city, Piasecki anticipates the improvements at the new 39th Avenue and Washington Road parcel to be valued at $1.98 million.
Molinaro discussed the city’s request for land value improvements, which is a standard line item on conditional-use permit applications. The Kenosha News had published Piasecki’s value for the improvements in a recent article, based on the information sent to city officials.
“I guess I’m comfortable with it. I understand the request for it,” Molinaro said. “But I would ask, respectfully, that the staff and the commission consider that information to be not public.”
When the valuation was published in the newspaper, Molinaro described it as “public fodder for all to participate in.”
“I don’t know if there’s value in that having to be published,” Molinaro said. “I guess I would ask that you give some consideration, in the case of a private industry and a private business, that not be made public information, if at all possible.”
City staffers said they would consult on the matter with Mayor John Antaramian, who chairs the Plan Commission who was unable to attend Thursday’s meeting.