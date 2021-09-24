Pickup strikes Pleasant Prairie squad car on Sheridan Road

A Pleasant Prairie Police officer on route to a call was struck by another driver Friday afternoon.

Village Police Chief David Smetana said the officer was headed southbound in the 12600 block of Sheridan Road in his squad car. Smetana said the officer was not headed to an emergency call and did not have his lights and sirens on when his squad was was struck from behind by a black pickup truck that was also headed southbound.

After the crash, the pickup veered off the road into a wooded area. Smetana said police found the pickup and driver in heavy brush off the road. He did not have information on the driver’s condition as of Friday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smetana said the officer was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to investigate the crash because it involved a squad car.

Traffic on Sheridan near the crash site was closed while police investigated, causing traffic backups in the area, a Kenosha News photographer reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.