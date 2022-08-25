Picnic in the Park 2.0: Kenosha County Parks try again

If you go

What: Picnic in the Park

When: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: On the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, next to the Biergarten

Admission: Free

Schedule:

4 to 8 p.m.: Local community partner booths

4 to 8 p.m.: Kids’ games and bounce houses

4 to 9 p.m.: Concessions — 2022 Food Truck Series

4 to 6 p.m.: Live music by the Brothers Quinn (folk, Americana)

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Live music by the Ethan Keller Group (rock)

Dusk: Fireworks finale

Note: Western Kenosha County Transit will provide shuttle services for visitors to the Biergarten and parking areas. Additional parking and shuttle services will be available at University of Wisconsin-Parkside Parking Lots B and C in the Rita Lot.

------------------------------------------------------------

A funny thing happened on the way to the "Picnic in the Park" celebration on Aug. 20 in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers.

That morning, the weather forecast called for rain, including thunderstorms.

"We had to make a decision about 10 a.m., and it was looking like a heavy chance of storms," said said Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins. "The park doesn't have a lot of shelter options, and if there's anything severe in the forecast, we have to take it very seriously.

"The storm threat was a real thing, and we had to cancel."

Fortunately, the Parks Department was able to reschedule the outdoor event for this Saturday, Aug. 27.

(The forecast for that day? Partly cloudy skies, temps in the mid 70s and a slight chance of rain.)

Much of the event's schedule remains the same: Live music, interactive kids’ activities, food trucks and fireworks.

The big change comes with the music lineup.

"The Brothers Quinn group was already scheduled for the Biergarten for that day" -- the Biergarten is adjacent to the event, on the south end of the park -- "so we put them on the bigger event stage, from 4 to 6 p.m.," Collins said.

Band members describe their sound as "the kind of music that we enjoy listening to -- and our tastes are all over the map. You can count on Irish, old country, hip-hop, modern acoustic rock, classic rock, western swing, blues ... you get the idea." They add that "hearing songs from the Beatles or Radiohead is not uncommon."

The four-piece group is fronted by award-winning fiddle player Blaine McQuinn, joined by his brother Timothy McQuinn on drums, washboard and voice, along with Kenny Jones on upright bass and Brian Lucas on harmonica, guitar and voice.

At 6:30 p.m., the Ethan Keller Group -- originally scheduled to perform at 4 p.m. -- "was moved up to the headlining spot," Collins said (replacing Failure to Launch, which has a scheduling conflict on Aug. 27).

Keller, a Milwaukee-based singer/songwriter, produces blends of original music, melding folk, blues, and rock, with funk, jazz and hip-hop.

He has been performing for more than 20 years, has appeared at venues and music festivals in more than 30 states and has sold more than 10,000 albums.

Collins is hoping people come out to enjoy the music and other activities and stick around for the fireworks show, going off at dusk.

"You can't have an event like this without fireworks," he said. "The show should start right after the band stops playing. We don't want people to have to wait around.

The one-week weather delay, he said, "can always happen with any outdoor event. We've been lucky for so many years, but people understand we can't control the weather. We're happy to bring back the event this weekend."

Upcoming Kenosha County Park events:

The fall season will be a busy one in Kenosha County Parks, with several events scheduled:

Sunday, Sept. 4: Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter Car Show in Petrifying Springs Park. The car show moved from Simmons Island to "Pets" in 2021 "and it was wildly successful," said Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins. "It's a beautiful open space, and a lot of classic cars -- more than 450 -- fit in there."

Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 8-11: USCA National Sieger Show (German Shepherd Dog Show) in Petrifying Springs Park.

Saturday, Sept. 10: Oktoberfest in Old Settlers Park, Paddock Lake. "This event has been going on for more than a decade," Collins said of the annual celebration, highlighted by the popular "Dachshund Dash" wiener dog race. "It's run by a dedicated group of local volunteers, with the proceeds going to fund the building of a permanent band shell at the park." Construction of that band shell, he said, should begin later this fall.

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 16-18: Petrifying Springs Biergarten Oktoberfest. "This is a huge event," Collins said, "which draws a big crowd." As for why these "Oktoberfest" events are happening in September and not October, he explained that the "Oktoberfest" name refers to the seasonal beers and not the month. Also, Wisconsin weather in September is more generally more favorable for outdoor events -- and "Septemberfest" just doesn't have the same ring to it.

Saturday, Sept. 17: Fall Fun Fest at the Pringle Nature Center in Bristol Woods Park. "This is a traditional event with hay rides, animal demonstrations, children's crafts and food, Collins said. Though it's in mid-September "it always seems to be scorching hot that day," he said, adding that "we planted a lot of trees there, so in about 20 years we'll have more shade."

Saturday, Sept. 17: Pike River Cleanup in Petrifying Springs Park.

Saturday, Sept. 24: Fall Wheel Ride. This event starts in Kennedy Park, with bike riders heading to Petrifying Springs Park, where they'll find refreshments and bike-friendly activities.

Saturday, Sept. 24: Tri-Fox Flex Disc Golf Tournament in Silver Lake Park.

Saturday, Oct. 8: Flannel Fest in Petrifying Springs Park. This event, which was new in 2021, features the Jockey Undie Run and a lumberjack show.