Picnic in the Park celebration is Aug. 21

Kenosha County Parks is hosting its will host its Picnic in the Park celebration Saturday in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

The free event features activities for all ages: Live music, interactive kids’ activities, food trucks and fireworks.

There will also be a dash of learning available, too, at the all-day event, with educational booths "aimed at raising awareness and educating the public on the value of parks," according to organizers.

Picnic in the Park is 4 to 9 p.m. in the area around the Petrifying Springs Biergarten on the south end of the park.

“We’re excited to bring back this fun, annual event for the whole community,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “It will be a great day to come out and see our beautiful Petrifying Springs Park in full swing.”

Activities for children include face painting, sack races, soccer and giant bubble demonstrations.

In addition to the activities, Kenosha County Parks will host food truck vendors as part of the Biergarten's summer long "Traveling Food Truck Series."

As for live music, here's the schedule: