Picnic in the Park celebration is Aug. 21
BETSY ADE & THE WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS

Betsy Ade (and the rest of the Well-Known Strangers) are performing Saturday during the free Picnic in the Park event in Petrifying Springs County Park.

 Kenosha News File Photo

Kenosha County Parks is hosting its will host its Picnic in the Park celebration Saturday in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

The free event features activities for all ages: Live music, interactive kids’ activities, food trucks and fireworks.

There will also be a dash of learning available, too, at the all-day event, with educational booths "aimed at raising awareness and educating the public on the value of parks," according to organizers.

Picnic in the Park is 4 to 9 p.m. in the area around the Petrifying Springs Biergarten on the south end of the park.

“We’re excited to bring back this fun, annual event for the whole community,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “It will be a great day to come out and see our beautiful Petrifying Springs Park in full swing.”

Activities for children include face painting, sack races, soccer and giant bubble demonstrations.

In addition to the activities, Kenosha County Parks will host food truck vendors as part of the Biergarten's summer long "Traveling Food Truck Series."

As for live music, here's the schedule:

  • Big Spoon will kick off the event at 4 p.m. with a variety of music from funk to top 40 hits and rock.
  • The headliner act, starting at 6:30 p.m., is Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers. Most notably recognized from her 2019 appearance on TV’s “The Voice,” Ade and the band "will provide a fun and exciting show for the evening," organizers said.

The event will then come to a close with a fireworks show starting at dusk.

“It’s going to be a great day of summer fun and activities in Petrifying Springs Park,” said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins. “We hope people will come out and join us and see all that’s available in our great Kenosha County Parks system.”

Note: Western Kenosha County Transit will provide shuttle services for visitors to the Biergarten and parking areas. Additional parking and shuttle services will be available at University of Wisconsin-Parkside Parking Lots B and C in the Rita Lot.

If you go

  • What: Picnic in the Park
  • When: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 21)
  • Where: Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Activities take place near the Petrifying Springs Biergarten on the south end of the park.
  • Admission: Free
  • Schedule of events:

4 to 8 p.m.: Nonprofit educational booths

4 to 8 p.m.: Free kids’ games

4 to 9 p.m.: Concessions — 2021 Food Truck Series

4 to 6 p.m.: Live music by Big Spoon (pop)

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Live music by Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers (rock)

Dusk: Fireworks finale

  • More information: Find more details on Picnic in the Park and the entire parks system at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org or www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.
