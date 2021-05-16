Pike River bank restoration and pedestrian bridge replacement work to begin at Petrifying Springs Park

“The Pike River has become an inspiring example throughout the Great Lakes of how much we can accomplish when partners rally together to restore our natural resources,” said Vicki Elkin, executive director of the Fund for Lake Michigan. “The restoration work in Petrifying Springs will not only improve the ecological health of the river, it will make the park — already a cherished gem in the community — a more inviting destination for the public.”

This project is the second phase of a multi-phased restoration project that will address a 3,280-linear-foot reach of the Pike River and the planting of native vegetation on 4.83 acres of the riparian habitat within the central section of Petrifying Springs Park.

The project will control erosion by managing streambank erosion, the installation of instream fish habitat and streamflow dynamic structures, and the use of native vegetation to stabilize and improve filtration and infiltration of the riparian area.

In addition, approximately 7,300 square feet of trails will be excavated and restored with river restoration practices.