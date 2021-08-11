Pike River cleanup set to return Sept. 18; Annual effort in need of more young volunteers

The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association is looking for volunteers and sponsors for its annual Pike River Cleanup event, which is planned for Sept. 18.
The event is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., and is open to residents of all ages and skill levels. Volunteers are asked to bring work shoes or waterproof boots, along with gloves, coveralls and “reacher” sticks to be able to work safely in and near the water. Canoes, kayaks or flat –bottom boats would also be appreciated.
Jim Zondlak, the cleanup head organizer with KSFCA, said the event began more than a decade ago after he partnered with Dan Meyer, an avid Kenosha kayaker who was doing his own cleanups along the Pike River.
Zondlak, a member of KSFCA, decided the organization needed to live up to the “conservation” in its title, and the Pike River Cleanup event was born. Held every year since, until it was cancelled last year due to COVID.
“People are really anxious to help, get outdoors, and clear our rivers,” Zondlak said.
According to Zondlak, the event’s peak was right before the pandemic, two years ago, when more than 50 people showed up throughout the day to help clear 12 miles of river.
“The community has supported this event,” Zondlak said. “The young kids and adults that come out see the real effects of people on our rivers,” Zondlak said.
Kenosha County provides dumpsters for the event, and hauls away the trash away for free. In 12 years, Zondlak said they’ve pulled out a wide range of debris, including computers, bedsprings and even lawnmowers.
“The things we find in the river surprise people,” Zondlak said.
The most consistent garbage? Car tires.
“There has been not a year where we haven’t pulled tires from the river,” Zondlak said.
Every year, Zondalk said they find about 15 to 20 tires. In his 12 years of cleaning, Zondlak estimated they’d removed up to 240 tires, and enough trash to fill three 100-yard dumpsters.
That trash, damaging to both the river’s ecosystem and the health of the salmon that pass through it, is also carried into the lake, causing waste to build up on beaches.
For this year, Zondlak expects about 40 volunteers throughout the day, and hopes more young people will attend.
“Our goal is to bring awareness to the trash and debris tossed into the Pike River every year,” Zondlak said.
The KSFCA is looking for sponsors for the event, which costs $200 per sponsor. Zondlak said the KSFCA was also open to any donations and support. For more information on the cleanup, residents can call Zondlak at 262-818-3076, or email him at ssjz00@yahoo.com