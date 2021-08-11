Pike River cleanup set to return Sept. 18; Annual effort in need of more young volunteers

The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association is looking for volunteers and sponsors for its annual Pike River Cleanup event, which is planned for Sept. 18.

The event is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., and is open to residents of all ages and skill levels. Volunteers are asked to bring work shoes or waterproof boots, along with gloves, coveralls and “reacher” sticks to be able to work safely in and near the water. Canoes, kayaks or flat –bottom boats would also be appreciated.

Jim Zondlak, the cleanup head organizer with KSFCA, said the event began more than a decade ago after he partnered with Dan Meyer, an avid Kenosha kayaker who was doing his own cleanups along the Pike River.

Zondlak, a member of KSFCA, decided the organization needed to live up to the “conservation” in its title, and the Pike River Cleanup event was born. Held every year since, until it was cancelled last year due to COVID.

“People are really anxious to help, get outdoors, and clear our rivers,” Zondlak said.

According to Zondlak, the event’s peak was right before the pandemic, two years ago, when more than 50 people showed up throughout the day to help clear 12 miles of river.

