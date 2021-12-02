Pike River South Branch to get multi-use trail as part of rehabilitation project

Included in the roughly $16 million restoration project of the south branch of the Pike River is a plan for a multi-use trail, which county officials believe will be a boon for community members both “young” and “young at heart.”

The South Branch Rehabilitation Project aims to reconnect the floodplain and provide nearly 50 million gallons of additional flood storage, as well as to re-direct the river to reduce waterflow speed.

Pike River South Branch TRAIL MAP from highways K to S.jpg This rendering shows the proposed paved multi-use trail that will run along the South Branch of the Pike River, from Highway K (60th street) t…

County Executive Jim Kreuser said a roughly 1.5-mile paved multi-use trail will run along the river, from Highway K (60th street) to Highway S (38th street), offering a scenic path for walking, running and biking.

“This is one of those things that will add to the quality of life to retain and draw people here,” Kreuser said. “There’s a lot of spillover benefits.”

Those benefits include creating a “haven of safety” for recreationists, whether neighborhood residents going for a walk or cross country runners from nearby Indian Trail High School and Academy.

“The young and the young at heart really enjoy these trails,” Kreuser said. “I think this is going to be a great quality-of-life addition.”

Importance of outdoors

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kreuser said the importance of outdoor recreation and appearance has become all the more important to community members, so the project enjoyed significant buy-in and support.

“It creates an increase in value, just having natural amenities,” Kreuser said.

Although he praised the benefits the trail would bring, Kreuser emphasized that “the river comes first.”

Dave Giordano, executive director of the non-profit Root-Pike Watershed Initiative, which manages the project, agreed with this sentiment.

“The main work is the river,” Giordano said. “It’s an infrastructure investment.”

Giordano expected that the project, which was “essentially putting another Petrifying Springs in the heart of the city,” would be looked back on as “the right thing.”

“This is our window of opportunity to do the work,” Giordano said.

With the budget approved last month by the County Board, Kreuser said acquiring properties around the river would start in 2022. Approximately $10 million has been provided by the Army Corps of Engineers, who will also be involved in the project. Kreuser said their inclusion gave the project an added level of credibility in the public’s view.

“It’s legitimate, it’s going to be well-run,” Kreuser said.

The project will also help reduce sediment, nitrogen and phosphorous runoff in the harbor, according to Giordano, and add 30% to the length of the river branch.

Previous restoration efforts on other branches of the Pike River were recently completed.

