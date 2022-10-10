Ping, 5-month-old kitten with hip injury, focus of fundraiser

As National Cat Day approaches on Oct. 29, area residents can help support one kitten recover after a hip injury left her with a limp and a pricey medical bill.

Ping is a 5-month-old kitten now on pain medication for her hip injury. Racine resident Kathryn McCauley, who helps foster cats for JR’s Pups and Stuff, a non-profit animal rescue group, said that Ping likely was injured playing too rough with her brother.

“She was fine when I went to bed, then when I wake up, she was crying and hissing,” McCauley said.

While Ping and her brother Sun Baby already have a forever home lined up, McCauley said they needed help paying the $3,000 for the hip surgery Ping is having later this week.

So far, about $565 has been raised for the kitten’s surgery. McCauley said ever bit helps.

Even with her injury, Ping is a playful kitten, fighting her brother constantly and dashing around the house, albeit with a noticeable limp. McCauley says the medication helps with the pain, but Ping still needs the surgery.

“The two of them had a rough start, they came off a farm,” McCauley said. “But within a week of bringing them in, they were really sweet.”

McCauley said she began working with JR’s Pups and Stuff in 2016, helping foster cats before they are adopted. The organization began in 2007 with a focus on dogs, but over the last 15 years the organization has helped place over 400 cats, seven bunnies, two guinea pigs, two ferrets and even a pot bellied pig.

The fundraiser for Ping’s surgery can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/40103261297/user/1250055410/.