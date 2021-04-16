Pinwheels to be planted outside courthouse to draw attention to child abuse prevention

Pinwheels, a symbol of childhood innocence and joy, will take on a different meaning Saturday when planted outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. They will serve as a visual account of the 204 local cases of child abuse and neglect in 2020.

“We plant a pinwheel in the garden for every confirmed case of child abuse in the county where the project is taking place,” said James “Trademark” Leonard, president of Guardians of the Children – Belle City Chapter, the group that first brought the pinwheel project to Racine five years ago. “It’s a visual and a physical reminder that it’s out there and it’s happening right here in our own communities.”

A public awareness presentation will take place at 10 a.m. on the courthouse steps, following the planting of the pinwheels, at which Ron Rogers, director of the Division of Children and Family Services, will address the issue of child abuse in Kenosha County.

“Our hope is that it encourages people to get out there and do something. . . to help get kids out of one of these unfortunate situations,” Leonard said.

It’s possible the number of cases being reported is low given the isolation experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Leonard said. The number of cases in Racine, for example, is down 29 percent.