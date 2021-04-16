Pinwheels to be planted outside courthouse to draw attention to child abuse prevention

Pinwheels, a symbol of childhood innocence and joy, will take on a different meaning Saturday when planted outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. They will serve as a visual account of the 204 local cases of child abuse and neglect in 2020.
“We plant a pinwheel in the garden for every confirmed case of child abuse in the county where the project is taking place,” said James “Trademark” Leonard, president of Guardians of the Children – Belle City Chapter, the group that first brought the pinwheel project to Racine five years ago. “It’s a visual and a physical reminder that it’s out there and it’s happening right here in our own communities.”
A public awareness presentation will take place at 10 a.m. on the courthouse steps, following the planting of the pinwheels, at which Ron Rogers, director of the Division of Children and Family Services, will address the issue of child abuse in Kenosha County.
“Our hope is that it encourages people to get out there and do something. . . to help get kids out of one of these unfortunate situations,” Leonard said.
It’s possible the number of cases being reported is low given the isolation experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Leonard said. The number of cases in Racine, for example, is down 29 percent.
“We really do believe that is a false low,” Leonard said, due to students not being at school or participating in activities. “People may not be catching the red flags. That is part of the reason why, now more than ever, that if you see something, say something.”
The mission of Guardians of the Children (GOC), an international organization, is “to recognize and react to child abuse and educate the public to do the same; to serve as advocates to provide strength and stability to families in crisis; and be an answer to the prayer of an abused child or teen for courage, support and protection.”
In addition to spearheading the pinwheel project, members of the Guardians of the Children—Belle City Chapter, “adopts” abused and neglected children across Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties.
“When these kids have to go to court, we go to court with them,” Leonard said. “When these kids are sitting on the stand having to testify, saying ‘this is what happened to me and this is who did it,’ there is someone in the room they are comfortable with, that they know damn well is not going to let anything happen to them.”
Leonard said the guardians, who undergo training and background checks, are also there for the kids outside the courtroom.
They are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“If a kid feels scared or needs support, we’re there,” Leonard said. “When everything was going on in Kenosha with all the riots, we came down to escort our families out and put them up in a hotel to make sure they felt safe and were comfortable. We here to provide that strength, stability and comfort.”
For more information about Guardians of the Children – Belle City Chapter, visit www.bellecitygoc.com/.
The nationwide Pinwheels for Prevention project was started in 2008 by Prevent Child Abuse America. For more information about the project visit https://preventchildabuse.org/resources/pinwheels-for-prevention/.