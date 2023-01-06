Pipe at Pleasant Prairie Elementary bursts over winter break, classroom repaired in time for first day back

Pleasant Prairie Elementary had a wet Christmas after a pipe burst in a kindergarten classroom Dec. 25 due to the cold temperature outside.
According to an announcement from Principal Amy Riedlinger, facilities and custodial staff came in to clean and salvage what they could following the incident.
“It was a long week for the teacher faced with worry as to whether she would be able to replace materials and get the space ready to begin by the third,” Riedling said in the announcement. “With your gracious donations, and an incredible PPE staff, we rallied and made the deadline for us to begin back in our normal space today!”
The work to have the classroom ready by the first day back from winter break involved isolating the leak, removing the water, running dehumidifiers and removing damaged materials, such as ceiling tiles, an area rug and cabinetry.
On Dec. 27, just two days after the incident, a contractor came to repair the pipe. Two days after that, on Dec. 29, a contractor replaced the ceiling tiles.
“The room was ready to set up on Dec. 30, at which time members of the Pleasant Prairie team rallied to help the classroom teacher organize and decorate,” Kenosha Unified Chief Communications Officer Tanya Ruder said in an email. “Meanwhile, our teaching and learning department was working with school staff to replace curriculum-related materials and shelving to help ensure the classroom would be ready for the students’ return on Jan. 3.”
According to Ruder, the damage total is yet to be determined, as the district is still working with insurance vendors to get an estimate for the damage.
“The district is working through the process of replacing personal belongings that were damaged by the incident,” Ruder said.
The Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau is back with a Christmas season edition of the Holiday Lights Tour, featuring 21 decorated homes in the village, and a contest. After visiting the homes — and checking out the festive decorations — participants can go online and vote for their favorite location.
You have through Dec. 30 to take part in the voting but choose carefully. You can only vote once. The top five winners will receive gift cards, a trophy “and lots of swag” from the visitors bureau.
For a tour map, go online to visitpleasantprairie.com/things-to-do/holiday-lights-tour/
It’s simple to take part: Download the map or print it out and hit the road. After viewing all the homes, you can fill out a voting form on the same Visit Pleasant Prairie website.
