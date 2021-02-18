"Pippin" musical opening Feb. 19 at Bradford

The Kenosha Unified School District’s all-virtual theater season continues this weekend with streaming performances of two shows.

Tremper’s production of playwright Sarah Ruhl’s “Dear Elizabeth” continues streaming 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday (Feb. 19-21), after opening last week.

The drama is based on the compiled letters between poets Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop.

Originally seen at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 2012, the piece is made up of readings of letters between the two poets, written during their 30-year friendship.

New this weekend is the musical “Pippin,” also streaming at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19-21 (and continuing Feb. 26-28).

“Pippin” — performed at Bradford High School and directed by Holly Stanfield — is a 1972 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson. Bob Fosse directed the original Broadway production.

The musical uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by a Leading Player, to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince searching for meaning and significance.