"Pippin" starts streaming Friday night

The most obvious change is how members of the public will see the productions. This season, all productions will be viewed as live streaming shows, with no in-person audiences.

On stage, the students are wearing masks and must try to remain socially distanced while performing together.

That’s a lot of changes, but Holly Stanfield — a veteran Bradford theater teacher — prefers to keep a positive attitude.

Theater, Stanfield said, “is always meaningful — but even more so now.”

Preparing live theater for an at-home audience — as opposed to people in the theater — and one in which students must wear masks affected which productions are being staged, Stanfield said.

“We were careful with the plays we chose,” she said, “and we didn’t choose any plays that require intimacy.”

At the most, 16 students will interact on the stage at one time.

For the musicals on the season schedule, all the music will be recorded.

“We will miss having musicians working with us,” Stanfield said, “but we couldn’t do it this year.”