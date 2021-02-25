"Pippin" starts streaming Friday night

The Kenosha Unified School District’s all-virtual theater season continues this weekend with streaming performances of the musical “Pippin.”
The show can be streamed online at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday (Feb. 26-27) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 28). Performances continue a second weekend, with streaming at 7:30 p.m. March 5-6 and 2 p.m. March 7.
“Pippin” — performed at Bradford High School and directed by Holly Stanfield — is a 1972 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson. Bob Fosse directed the original Broadway production.
The musical uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by a Leading Player, to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince searching for meaning and significance.
Pippin and his father, Charlemagne, are characters derived from two real-life individuals of the early Middle Ages, though the plot is fictional and presents no historical accuracy regarding either.
The show was partially financed by Motown Records.
Ben Vereen won a Tony Award for his portrayal of the Leading Player in the original Broadway production.
A different kind of theater season
COVID-19 — with its social distancing and mask wearing requirements — has resulted in a school theater season like no other.
The most obvious change is how members of the public will see the productions. This season, all productions will be viewed as live streaming shows, with no in-person audiences.
On stage, the students are wearing masks and must try to remain socially distanced while performing together.
That’s a lot of changes, but Holly Stanfield — a veteran Bradford theater teacher — prefers to keep a positive attitude.
Theater, Stanfield said, “is always meaningful — but even more so now.”
Preparing live theater for an at-home audience — as opposed to people in the theater — and one in which students must wear masks affected which productions are being staged, Stanfield said.
“We were careful with the plays we chose,” she said, “and we didn’t choose any plays that require intimacy.”
At the most, 16 students will interact on the stage at one time.
For the musicals on the season schedule, all the music will be recorded.
“We will miss having musicians working with us,” Stanfield said, “but we couldn’t do it this year.”
The shows Stanfield is directing this school year “all deal with these strange times,” she said. “The musical ‘Pippin’ is about a man going through life experiencing different things; ‘Once on This Island,’ another musical, is a beautiful story about culture; and ‘Urinetown’ is all about the environment.”
How to watch: Streaming performances of “Pippin” are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday (Feb. 26-27) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 28). The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets Note: Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. March 5-6 and 2 p.m. March 7.
Coming up at KUSD: The musical “Quilters,” streaming at 7:30 p.m. March 11-18 and 18-20.