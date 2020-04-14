Pizzala knocks off incumbent

In the 10 years since he felt short in a bid for a seat on the Kenosha City Council, Rollin Pizzala made it a goal to educate himself.
During that process, he learned quite a lot — and now he’ll be able to put those lessons to work.
In the tightest race in this year’s city election, Pizzala edged incumbent Stephanie L. Kemp, 389-367, for the District 11 seat following official results that were tallied Monday.
“I did the knocking on doors and got a lot of education on what people expect from city officials,” Pizzala said. “... I’m glad I came out on top and hope to do a good job.”
And that wasn’t the only bit of education for Pizzala, as he said he missed just two Council meetings since his unsuccessful bid for the seat in 2010.
“I got educated in those 10 years,” he said. “I make sure I know about a lot of things that are going on.”
At the top of his to-do list is to focus on improving the roads in his district.
“The residential roads need a lot of work,” he said. “They haven’t been worked on in a long time. They have spots where the asphalt has worn away or the snowplow scraped it away. That was No. 1. People are tired of the bumpy, lumpy roads.”
Pizzala, who was the chairman of the Kenosha County Democratic Party for 10 years before he stepped down in 2019, knows many hopes for what he would like to accomplish in the near future are dependent on the outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of things have to be put on hold right now,” he said. “When I talked to my constituents, I didn’t promise them anything. I told them I would get back to them and let them know what was going on. ... I hope we can rebound as quickly as possible.”
The District 11 race was one of just six that were contested.
In District 2, incumbent Bill Siel, who was appointed to that seat April 1, 2019, defeated Rhonda Jenkins, 595-308.
Siel, a former longtime photojournalist with the Kenosha News, took over for former Alderman John Fox, who resigned.
“It feels really good to have earned that much support from my constituents to be elected,” he said.
Siel said he spent the last year learning plenty from his fellow aldermen.
“Everybody brings their own skill set and personality to the job,” he said. “It encouraged me to find my voice.”
Being connected with his district — whether it’s through answering emails, phone calls or knocking on doors — is an important part of the job, Siel said.
“All of that one-on-one assistance in connecting them to various city services means an awful lot,” Siel said. “It’s really job No. 1. Whether you give them the result they’re looking for or not, at least they know you’re responsive, and that means something.”
Dealing with the pandemic now and into the future likely will be the top item for Siel to handle, he said.
“Right now, it’s going to change the way the city is able to provide services, and it’s also going to change the landscape in ways I don’t want to imagine,” he said. “My district is pretty business-heavy, and there’s a lot of hardship going on. It’s an undefined length of hardship.
“I’m going to have to be very vigilant in making sure there’s still a healthy Second District when this coronavirus thing gets put away in a box.”
In three other contested races, incumbents Jan Michalski, Holly Kangas, Daniel L. Prozanski Jr.and Jack Rose were victorious.
Among unopposed candidates earning new terms were Mayor John Antaramian and Municipal Judge Michael M. Easton.
Incumbents win in KUSDThe Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education will remain unchanged after official results were determined.
Incumbents Yolanda Santos Adams and Daniel C. Wade held the two top spots with 13,537 and 10,352 votes, respectively.
