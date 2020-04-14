Pizzala knocks off incumbent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the 10 years since he felt short in a bid for a seat on the Kenosha City Council, Rollin Pizzala made it a goal to educate himself.

During that process, he learned quite a lot — and now he’ll be able to put those lessons to work.

In the tightest race in this year’s city election, Pizzala edged incumbent Stephanie L. Kemp, 389-367, for the District 11 seat following official results that were tallied Monday.

“I did the knocking on doors and got a lot of education on what people expect from city officials,” Pizzala said. “... I’m glad I came out on top and hope to do a good job.”

And that wasn’t the only bit of education for Pizzala, as he said he missed just two Council meetings since his unsuccessful bid for the seat in 2010.

“I got educated in those 10 years,” he said. “I make sure I know about a lot of things that are going on.”

At the top of his to-do list is to focus on improving the roads in his district.

“The residential roads need a lot of work,” he said. “They haven’t been worked on in a long time. They have spots where the asphalt has worn away or the snowplow scraped it away. That was No. 1. People are tired of the bumpy, lumpy roads.”