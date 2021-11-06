Plan Commission advances pair of apartment developments near Kenosha’s Downtown

Two apartment developments set to take root on dormant land in Kenosha’s Downtown moved a step closer to reality after a series of votes Thursday.
The city Plan Commission gave favorable preliminary recommendations to the 101-unit, five-story Simmons Terrace, 5939 7th Ave., and the 59-unit, four-story Theater Terrace, 5929 6th Ave.
Illinois-based Woodview Group, which developed the 68-unit Lake Terrace Apartments at 5900 4th Ave., is the company behind Simmons Terrace and Theater Terrace.
Commissioners voted on a series of technical details for each development, including changes to existing long-range land-use plans in city documents and maps and rezoning the properties. The recommendations will advance to the City Council for a final vote.
While commissioners did not vote on the architectural details of either development at the meeting, much of the discussion did point to building materials and other ancillary matters, including parking and traffic impact, which was a concern representatives of neighboring developments raised.
Traffic, congestion concerns raised
Guida Brown serves as executive director of the Hope Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse. The organization operates out of a building that will be in close proximity to the housing developments.
Speaking to Simmons Terrace, Brown said, “It looks beautiful. This is super exciting.”
But, she added, “We’re the tiny little agency that could. We’re concerned about traffic and congestion.”
Jennifer Meyer, clerk and junior warden of the century-old St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900 7th Ave., echoed similar concerns as she weighed in on the proposal.
“We’re worried about aesthetics, and we’re worried about traffic, for sure,” Meyer said. The neighboring housing development could also prevent sunlight from hitting St. Matthew’s stained glass windows, which she said, “adds to the spiritual nature of our church.”
Support for project
Other people spoke favorably of the project as commissioners held public hearings on both projects.
Ald. Bill Siel, whose district includes the parcels, said both are ripe for redevelopment.
Speaking to the architectural renderings, Siel said, “It’s the sort of thing that will pick up the value of (nearby) storefronts. Is this the right call for the city? I really believe it is.”
Commissioner Mark Bourque shared similar comments, adding he believed the project would spruce up the immediate area.
“I like this project. We definitely need the housing,” Bourque said. “I support this kind of density, and I think (the developers) have done an outstanding job.”
Commissioners implored all of the professionals involved in the project to go to great lengths to reach out to representatives of nearby developments. A neighborhood meeting did take place last week, though multiple people within 100 feet of the sites said they had not received official invites.
“These are legitimate issues,” said Ald. Jan Michalski, who serves on the Plan Commission. “It’s better to talk to these people ahead of time … and ameliorate some of their concerns.”
The Plan Commission will take up architectural details, parking and other matters related to both projects at a future meeting.