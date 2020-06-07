Plan Commission approves rezoning in nine-block area of downtown

Commissioner Lydia Spottswood also expressed support for the rezoning plans as presented.

“I’m glad to see this move along,” she said.

During discussions, commissioners asked Werderitch how legacy properties would fare in the midst of the new developments taking shape.

“I don’t anticipate any negative impact,” Werderitch said. “In fact, I would argue just the opposite.”

In other business

Also Thursday, commissioners issued a conditional-use permit to Great American Tire, 4106 78th St. The retailer has announced plans of assuming the former Sears Auto space in the Pershing Plaza shopping center.

Great American is the latest addition to the former venerable Sears site, which closed in 2017. A Planet Fitness has already occupied a portion of the repurposed site. A previously announced tenant, Octopharma Plasma Center, reportedly is nearing completion.

Peter Ogorek, an architect overseeing the repurposing of the Sears site, said Great American Tire would be another opportunity to refresh that portion of the shopping center.

“We are going to be creating the same improvement pattern we already did with Planet Fitness,” Ogorek said.