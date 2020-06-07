Plan Commission approves rezoning in nine-block area of downtown

Plans to rezone a nine-block area in the heart of Kenosha progressed last week with a favorable recommendation from the city Plan Commission.
Members of the panel unanimously approved rezoning each parcel within the so-called Kenosha Downtown District. The proposal advances to the City Council later this month for further deliberation and possible action.
The district is bounded by 51st Place to the north, 56th Street to the south, 5th Avenue to the east and Sheridan Road to the west.
City Planner Matt Werderitch said each block within the district is subject to rezoning, with most transitioning from a traditional commercial designation to a mixed-use moniker that brings retail, residential and other uses together under one umbrella category. Several parcels also are being zoned for government and parks and recreation use.
Kenosha’s Downtown Vision Development Project, which has been under the microscope for several years, includes new green space, a performing arts center, parking structure and luxury high-rise condominiums.
Ald. Bill Siel, whose district includes the downtown district, said he was supportive of the rezoning plans at Thursday’s commission meeting.
“Clearly, a lot of planning has gone into this with property acquisitions and the clearing of land,” Siel said.
Commissioner Lydia Spottswood also expressed support for the rezoning plans as presented.
“I’m glad to see this move along,” she said.
During discussions, commissioners asked Werderitch how legacy properties would fare in the midst of the new developments taking shape.
“I don’t anticipate any negative impact,” Werderitch said. “In fact, I would argue just the opposite.”
In other business
Also Thursday, commissioners issued a conditional-use permit to Great American Tire, 4106 78th St. The retailer has announced plans of assuming the former Sears Auto space in the Pershing Plaza shopping center.
Great American is the latest addition to the former venerable Sears site, which closed in 2017. A Planet Fitness has already occupied a portion of the repurposed site. A previously announced tenant, Octopharma Plasma Center, reportedly is nearing completion.
Peter Ogorek, an architect overseeing the repurposing of the Sears site, said Great American Tire would be another opportunity to refresh that portion of the shopping center.
“We are going to be creating the same improvement pattern we already did with Planet Fitness,” Ogorek said.
Great American Tire’s hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Under terms of the conditional-use permit, the retailer only will sell new tires, and an outsourced company will discard all old tires. All work will be performed indoors.
While the vote for Great American Tire’s conditional-use permit was unanimous, commissioner Michael Foster did raise one concern — noise and the impact on neighboring residential properties — which he said hearkened back to Sears Auto Center’s occupancy of the building.
“I heard complaints from some of my friends in the past,” Foster said, pointing to the reason he shared the concern.
Rainbow in Kenosha
Rainbow in Kenosha
Rainbow in Kenosha
Rainbow in Kenosha
Rainbow over the lake
Rainbow over the lake
Saturday rainbow
Saturday rainbow
Saturday rainbow
Saturday rainbow
Saturday rainbow
Rainbow in Kenosha
Rainbow in Kenosha
Rainbow in Kenosha
Rainbow in Kenosha
Saturday rainbow
Saturday rainbow
Saturday rainbow
Rainbow over Kenosha
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.