Plan to restore historic courtroom gets boost with $675,000 challenge grant

A plan to restore the ceremonial courtroom at the Kenosha County Courthouse is getting a boost through a challenge grant from a foundation that promotes preservation of historic buildings in the Midwest.
The Jeffris Family Foundation, which focuses on preserving historic architecture and decorative arts in Wisconsin and other Midwest states, is committing to donating $675,000 toward the project. But that commitment comes with a hitch — the county must raise another $1.35 million in private donations for the restoration over the next three years.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser announced the grant this week. He said that the county will be forming a committee focused on continuing fundraising for the project.
“We are pleased and honored that the Jeffris Family Foundation is making this generous contribution to our efforts to restore a historic gem in Kenosha County,” Kreuser said in a formal statement. “Provided we’re able to garner the private support needed to match the grant two to one, another significant investment in the preservation of our beautiful courthouse will be made, and some of its most significant architectural features will be uncovered and restored.”
The second floor ceremonial courtroom is used by Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder. When the courthouse — now on the National Register of Historic Places — opened in 1925, the courtroom was one of two grand two-story courtrooms, each with ornate plasterwork and topped with a stained glass skylight.
During a 1960s renovation, one of the two courtrooms was divided horizontally, split into two single-story courts.
Much of Schroeder’s ceremonial courtroom remains largely intact with its original furniture, woodwork and mural. But for decades the art glass skylight and the ornate plasterwork of the ceiling and frieze, including a quote from Abraham Lincoln ringing the room, have been hidden by the dropped ceiling.
During that past renovation heating and air conditioning ductwork was punched through the decorative plaster, the stained glass skylight was coated with cement, and a dropped ceiling was added to cover the mechanics and the mess they created.
Last year the county began a study and “micro restoration” on portions of the ceiling and frieze, aiming to determine whether the outdated HVAC system could be moved into the attic and the plaster and glass restored.
Frank Martinelli, the county’s engineering project manager, said experts were brought in to restore a small portion of the skylight and plaster, with restoration specialists using microscopes to determine original paint colors in the room.
Visitors to the courtroom can see the portion of the ceiling that has been restored, along with a panel of the wall that has been covered with canvas that shows the original colors and stenciling that would have been in the room.
“We had to make sure it could be done and then zero in on the costs,” Martinelli said. “Our documentation was really solid on what it would take to do this.”
He said they used that documentation to apply for the Jeffris grant, a process that began in August 2020.
About the foundation
Founded in 1979, Jeffris Family Foundation helps fund the development and preservation of historic sites for non-profit organizations in small towns and cities in the eight states of the Midwest — Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan.
Projects they have helped fund in Wisconsin include the restoration of the ornate Al. Ringling Theatre in Baraboo, the Frank Lloyd Wright designed Seth Peterson Cottage in Sauk County, and the Villa Louis mansion, a National Historic Landmark in Prairie du Chien.
On their website, the foundation states “Only projects where site control is assured and a commitment has been made to a viable preservation strategy will be considered.”
Martinelli said the challenge grant requires that the county raise an additional $1.35 in private donations from corporations, individuals and foundations rather than tax dollars. The balance of the estimated $3.5 million project — about $1.6 million — would then be funded by the county.
“It was fantastic,” Martinelli said of news the county is receiving the grant. “There are very few grant opportunities, federal, state or private, for this kind of work … they are really the gold standard.”
Martinelli said foundation President Thomas Jeffris visited the courtroom in person to see the work that has already been done. “It’s been a real pleasure working with county officials on this project,” Jeffris said.
Three-year window
Although there is a three-year deadline to raise the money to receive the challenge grant, Martinelli said he hopes that the county can raise the funds for the project over the next year. He said that money would go toward the first phase of the restoration, which includes the ceiling, skylight, plasterwork, installation of reproductions of the original lighting, and moving the HVAC equipment.
If the money is secured, he said, that work should take about a year to complete.
The second phase of the restoration would include returning the walls above the existing original wooden wainscoting to their historic look, including the original paint colors and stenciling. He said the two paintings in the courtroom—one over the judge’s bench, the other over the door — would also be cleaned and restored. He said the second phase could also include replacing the windows in the room with reproductions of the original art glass.
One of the major features of the ceremonial courtroom in its current appearance — framed portraits of all the judges who have served in Kenosha County — does not appear in the rendering of the restoration. “The preliminary plan would be to distribute those to all the courtrooms,” Martinelli said.
More information about the project is available online at www.kenoshacounty.org/2055/Ceremonial-Courtroom-Restoration-Project.