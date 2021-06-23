Plan to restore historic courtroom gets boost with $675,000 challenge grant

“It was fantastic,” Martinelli said of news the county is receiving the grant. “There are very few grant opportunities, federal, state or private, for this kind of work … they are really the gold standard.”

Martinelli said foundation President Thomas Jeffris visited the courtroom in person to see the work that has already been done. “It’s been a real pleasure working with county officials on this project,” Jeffris said.

Three-year window

Although there is a three-year deadline to raise the money to receive the challenge grant, Martinelli said he hopes that the county can raise the funds for the project over the next year. He said that money would go toward the first phase of the restoration, which includes the ceiling, skylight, plasterwork, installation of reproductions of the original lighting, and moving the HVAC equipment.

If the money is secured, he said, that work should take about a year to complete.