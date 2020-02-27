Plans advance for 13-home subdivision in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A new 13-home subdivision is planned for land east of Highway H and north of 68th Street in the village.

The village's Plan Commission earlier this week approved a conceptual plan for the project, to be known as Willow Grove Subdivision.

Harpe Development plans to build 13 single-family homes on the vacant property.

The land to the north and east of the new development area is located in the city of Kenosha, containing single-family homes. Land to the west, lying in the village, also has single-family homes.

To the south is land that Chabad of Kenosha plans to use to build a synagogue.

Due to concerns raised about traffic during public hearings for the proposed synagogue, 68th Street — which is currently a dead-end street east of Highway H — will be extended, but it will not connect to any other roads.

Instead, it will curve to the north, becoming 86th Avenue and ending in a cul-de-sac.

After conducting a traffic study, village officials determined that no traffic signals are needed at the intersection of 88th Avenue and 68th Street and that the intersection's current configuration is adequate.