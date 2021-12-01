Plans for massive warehouse in Somers move ahead

SOMERS — No official tenant has been named. But, based on the size of a new warehouse proposed on the north side of Highway S near Amazon, it will be able to accommodate a large distribution operation.

The Somers Planning Commission gave unanimous approval Monday to plans for a 773,764-square-foot speculative warehouse with 150 truck-loading docks. The project is proposed by Chicago-based HSA Acquisitions Inc., which plans to purchase the 65-acre parcel currently owned by Darby Lane Farms.

Of the entire parcel, 57 acres are suitable for development and 45 acres are proposed to be used. Somers Administrator Jason Peters said the building footprint is expandable up to 900,000 square feet under the plans submitted.

The request to rezone the parcel from agricultural preservation to business park district was already granted by the Planning Commission. However, it tabled the overall site plan to further review storm water, landscaping and lighting plans.

Commissioners said Monday they are satisfied with the storm water plans, the exterior design of the building and the overall site plan. In addition to landscaping and berms, four storm water retention ponds are included in the plans.

Village President George Stoner requested the developer attempt to “make it look more like an office complex” than “just a plain square box.”

The building, to be located east of a new Kwik Trip at Highway S and the I-94 Frontage Road, is proposed to be 49.5 feet in height, less than the permitted 60-foot height in business park districts. It will be more than 1,200 feet long, north to south, and more than 600 feet wide, east to west.

To make it look less like an industrial warehouse, the building will have a corner accent with three stories of windows and a multi-hued gray-scale color scheme, and decorative bricks will be used.

Commissioners expressed a desire for the main access to the property to be from the newly-dedicated village road, 113th Avenue, which also serves as an access road off Highway S to the Kwik Trip property. It will be a signalized intersection, Peters said.

However, access to the site may also be gained via an access drive onto Highway S across from Amazon’s easternmost entrance. Stoner said he would prefer trucks be prohibited from using that entrance.

The Kenosha County Division of Highways will require submittal and review of a Traffic Impact Analysis before the proposed access from Highway S is approved.

According to the plans, the Petitioner is proposing just shy of 40% of open space/green space for the site, above the minimum 25% required by ordinance. Plans call for a mix of deciduous, evergreen and ornamental trees and shrubs to buffer the parking lots, which call for 557 regular parking spaces and 172 12-by-55-foot parking spaces for large trucks.

The plans will now be discussed by the Village Board at a work session next week and could be ready for full approval at the Dec. 14 regular Village Board meeting.

