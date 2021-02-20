Plans for new Kenosha fire station on 60th Street progress

The Kenosha Fire Department’s plans for a new station and training facility moved one step closer to reality after a mostly favorable review from city officials Thursday.

Interim Fire Chief Christopher Bigley and other staffers within the department discussed plans for Fire Station No. 4, 4810 60th St., including a new 29,344-square-foot building for day-to-day operations and an adjacent structure for training activities.

In its current condition, Fire Station No. 4 has been deemed inadequate and obsolete, according to officials. However, Bigley said the station’s location is well suited for immediate area.

“We really need this to stay functional as an organization,” Bigley said. “Looking back at all the studies that have been done over the years, Station 4 is one of the stations that was exactly where it needed to be.”

He added, “This site is perfect, geographically, for where we are with call volumes.”

Based on preliminary plans in motion, a new Fire Station No. 4 building will be constructed west of the existing structure.