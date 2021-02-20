Plans for new Kenosha fire station on 60th Street progress

The Kenosha Fire Department’s plans for a new station and training facility moved one step closer to reality after a mostly favorable review from city officials Thursday.
Interim Fire Chief Christopher Bigley and other staffers within the department discussed plans for Fire Station No. 4, 4810 60th St., including a new 29,344-square-foot building for day-to-day operations and an adjacent structure for training activities.
In its current condition, Fire Station No. 4 has been deemed inadequate and obsolete, according to officials. However, Bigley said the station’s location is well suited for immediate area.
“We really need this to stay functional as an organization,” Bigley said. “Looking back at all the studies that have been done over the years, Station 4 is one of the stations that was exactly where it needed to be.”
He added, “This site is perfect, geographically, for where we are with call volumes.”
Based on preliminary plans in motion, a new Fire Station No. 4 building will be constructed west of the existing structure.
Two adjacent tennis courts and an administrative wing of the existing station will be removed to accommodate construction of the new building. Once the new structure is up and operational, the old fire station will be razed and replaced with underground storm water drainage systems and parking.
Five-story tower
During deliberations, department officials were asked about what types of training activities would take place within the new facility, which is designed as a tower.
Ryan McNeely, division chief of training and safety with the Kenosha Fire Department, said no fires would be lit within the facility during training activities or simulations.
“We’re not going to do any live training,” McNeely said. “What we’re looking to do in there is a couple of different things. The five-story tower is designed to simulate any high rises that we might have in the city. There’s also a two-story condominium, inside of that, which will have movable walls.”
Fire officials have proposed constructing the training facility entirely of corrugated metal wall panels. But Mayor John Antaramian, who chairs the Plan Commission, directed Bigley and other staffers involved in the project to consider a brick exterior.
“It’s one of those areas where I think we might need to do a little more homework,” Antaramian said.
Thursday’s review was an initial hearing, and plans call for the department to return to the Plan Commission in a month with more details and revised renderings.