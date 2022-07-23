Plans for redevelopment of former Pleasant Prairie power plant site move ahead

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A plan for the redevelopment of a portion of the former We Energies power plant site is moving forward.
The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission gave favorable recommendations to the Village Board last week to a proposal to divide the property at 8000 95th St., into three lots to pave the way for future development.
The request to redevelop portions of the site came from Neal Driscoll with Dermody Properties, an e-commerce, logistics and industrial real estate developer, on behalf of Wisconsin Electric Power Co., the owner of the former We Energies power plant.
Lot 2 will be turned into an 198-acre industrial park, called the LogistiCenter. Wisconsin Electric plans to keep Lot 1 and Lot 3, which are 102 and 100 acres, respectively. Each property has an existing utility substation that will remain, with further industrial development planned for Lot 1.
The village’s Master Conceptual Plan proposes three industrial buildings for Lot 2, generally located north of 95th Street between the Canadian Pacific Railway and Union Pacific Railway.
The first will be about 550,000 square feet, the second about 620,000 square feet and the third about 1,116,000 square feet, which would be one of the largest buildings in Pleasant Prairie if plans aren’t modified, even larger than the Amazon Fulfillment Facility, 3501 120th Ave.
Pleasant Prairie Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said the redevelopment would add over 2 million square feet to the community as the remaining power plant structures are razed and the site cleared.
“It’s an opportunity for the community to grow, from an economic perspective,” Werbie-Harris said. “It’s a great chance to redevelop an old site, that’s always a positive.”
Dermody and its partners plan to own the Lot 2 real estate long-term, leasing the buildings to future tenants. Dermody will be required to extend 80th Avenue from 95th Street into Lot 2, ending in a cul-de-sac. The extension will include public sanitary sewer, a storm sewer and a water main.
Other storm water management facilities, including four storm water basins, will be constructed under the plan. Municipal water will be looped in from the north, along with a private road extending south from Bain Station Road, through Lot 3, and surrounding site developments to ensue alternative access for emergency services.
Also included is a proposal for a 2-acre park at the northwest corner of 80th Avenue and 95th Street, which Werbie-Harris said they were still on working to finalize plans. She said the “pocket park” would hopefully tell the story of We Energies in Pleasant Prairie.
“It’ll be about what they mean to the area,” Werbie-Harris said. “It’s a nice tribute to a company that has meant a lot to the community.”
