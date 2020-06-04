Plans in motion for former power plant in Pleasant Prairie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The future of the Pleasant Prairie Power Plant that closed in 2018 remains uncertain today.

But the plans for whatever will happen there are in the works.

During a brief Pleasant Prairie Village Board meeting held virtually Monday night, Administrator Nathan Thiel said staff members recently met with officials from We Energies to lay out a timeline and discuss possibilities for the site.

The plant, located in the 8000 block of 95th Street, covers 570 acres and stretches north to Highway 50.

Permits should be secured soon, Thiel said, with demolition beginning in July. The project should be completed next December.

From there, it’s expected WE Energies will begin looking at developments and possible land sales on the property. Thiel said the company plans to retain about 80 acres for its substation and transmission lines and sell the rest.

“Currently, they don’t have any specific land buyer or developers,” Thiel said. “But they are actively soliciting and will be taking inquiries regarding that property.”

Thiel said on the village side of things, future roadways, connections and other issues were discussed. Another meeting is planned for the fall.