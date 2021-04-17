Plans moving forward for new Fire Station No. 4; administrative building to be razed

The next step to replace the Station No. 4 firehouse on 60th Street went into effect at last week's City of Kenosha Public Safety and Welfare Committee meeting.

But it won't be the last one.

The committee recommended approval of the construction contract for $9.97 million to Stuckey Construction, of Waukegan, Ill. If the City Council gives the OK for the bid, the new facility should be completed in about a year.

The original project estimated cost was $9.5 million. Six total bids for the project were received. The actual construction amount is $9,269,900, plus a contingency fund of $705,100.

Replacing the current No. 4 facility, which was built in 1964, is a necessity, said District 5 Alderman Rocco LaMacchia Sr., chair of the City Council's Public Safety and Welfare Committee.

"(The project) is moving ahead," he said. "That fire station was built in the 60s. We've been putting money into it every year, and basically putting good money into something that's not worth keeping.

"The plumbing is terrible. The electrical is terrible. The plaster is coming off the walls. The windows are super cold. They frost up in the wintertime." The firefighters who work out of that station deserve better, LaMacchia said.