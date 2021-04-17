Plans moving forward for new Fire Station No. 4; administrative building to be razed

The next step to replace the Station No. 4 firehouse on 60th Street went into effect at last week's City of Kenosha Public Safety and Welfare Committee meeting.
But it won't be the last one.
The committee recommended approval of the construction contract for $9.97 million to Stuckey Construction, of Waukegan, Ill. If the City Council gives the OK for the bid, the new facility should be completed in about a year.
The original project estimated cost was $9.5 million. Six total bids for the project were received. The actual construction amount is $9,269,900, plus a contingency fund of $705,100.
Replacing the current No. 4 facility, which was built in 1964, is a necessity, said District 5 Alderman Rocco LaMacchia Sr., chair of the City Council's Public Safety and Welfare Committee.
"(The project) is moving ahead," he said. "That fire station was built in the 60s. We've been putting money into it every year, and basically putting good money into something that's not worth keeping.
"The plumbing is terrible. The electrical is terrible. The plaster is coming off the walls. The windows are super cold. They frost up in the wintertime." The firefighters who work out of that station deserve better, LaMacchia said.
"It's something that's needed," he said. "These guys and girls need to be in something that's stable. ... They have to have something that's like living in your home. It's something that's needed. We hate to spend the money, but it's one of those things you have to do."
Interim Fire Chief Christopher Bigley said several of the current building's vital building systems, specifically electrical, HVAC and plumbing, are in need of significant repair.
In addition, the floor plan needs an update to accommodate both men and women personnel who now fill the department's roster, he said.
"As the plan developed for the first phase and bids for work came in, we quickly realized that the cost to repair was beginning to rival the cost of building new," Bigley said. "Furthermore, even after a remodel, there would still be 50-year-old building components buried in concrete.
"The decision was made to look into building a new station. We are building the new station next door, because the current location meets the department's needs now and will continue to do so in the future."
Administrative offices controversy
What has been at issue is the need to now tear down the current administration offices that were moved to the No. 4 location, 4810 60th St., six years ago.
The administration building, which cost about $720,000 to build, will be torn down, and construction for the new facility will follow, LaMacchia said.
LaMacchia acknowledged that the situation is far from a perfect one.
"Two fire stations in a year and a half is pretty costly, but it's something that's needed," he said, noting Station No. 1 at 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue, which opened in August 2019.
Bigley said administrative personnel will temporarily move to the Station No. 3 Fire House at 2121 Roosevelt Road.
Eventual long-term plans for the location of the fire administration offices is to move those to the new City Hall, which is a proposed three-story municipal office building and plaza where the former police station building is located at 812 56th St.
The new municipal building is part of the city's $400 million Downtown Vision revitalization plan approved by the City Council last December.
New station features
The concept plans for the new fire station, which received unanimous Public Works Committee support in February, would nearly double the size of the current building to 29,344-square-feet for daily operations.
Included in the plan is a 10,000-square-foot tower for training operations. The new building will be constructed west of the existing structure.
"My vision for a new Station 4 would be a well-placed and designed building that would provide an optimum location for the fire department service delivery," Bigley said. "In addition to housing our equipment and personnel, it will continue to serve as a training center with an included training facility and a maintenance shop.
"Proper planning includes predicting future growth, and the station is being built with an additional apparatus bay and enough living space to accommodate four additional firefighters. This plan for expansion will become more and more important as the city continues to grow within its present footprint and as it pushes its boundaries further west."
LaMacchia said there will not be any interruption in fire services that originate from the No. 4 firehouse.
"We'll still be coming out of that fire station for services, so as one is going up, the other one is still going to be there," he said.