Plans proceed for Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on June 27

Everyone loves a parade, especially the kind with marching bands, floats and baton twirlers.

And to scratch that itch, the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade is scheduled to return June 27 after a 2020 hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past year, the word “parade” has been defined by lines of cars cruising past homes, schools and healthcare facilities marking celebrations through socially distanced protocols.

Last year, health and safety concerns resulted in the cancellation of the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, typically held the Sunday before July 4.

Same them for 2021

Picking up where they had to leave off last year, organizers will employ the parade theme set for 2020: "A Centennial Celebration: Women’s Right to Vote" for the anniversary of women's suffrage in 1920.

"I did not want to miss the opportunity to use the theme. It is still worthwhile commemorating the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage," said Kris Kochman, community relations liaison for the City of Kenosha and parade organizer.