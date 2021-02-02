Plans proceede for Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on June 27

Everyone loves a parade, especially the kind with marching bands, floats and baton twirlers.
And to scratch that itch, the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade is scheduled to return June 27 after a 2020 hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the past year, the word “parade” has been defined by lines of cars cruising past homes, schools and healthcare facilities marking celebrations through socially distanced protocols.
Last year, health and safety concerns resulted in the cancellation of the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, typically held the Sunday before July 4.
Picking up where they had to leave off last year, organizers will employ the parade theme set for 2020: "A Centennial Celebration: Women’s Right to Vote" for the anniversary of women's suffrage in 1920.
"I did not want to miss the opportunity to use the theme. It is still worthwhile commemorating the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage," said Kris Kochman, community relations liaison for the City of Kenosha and parade organizer.
Kochman said that historically the parade has consisted of approximately 90 "performers" or units, some as few as a single person — like the mayor — and others offering up dozens of marching band musicians.
The parade is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. pn June 27.
"The route will be different this year, but details are still in progress," Kochman said.
Honoring Hometown Heroes
The Hometown Heroes from the past two years, Dennis Warren (2019) and Pamela Mundling (2020), will lead the parade.
As it has in previous years, Kenosha-based Snap-on Inc. is again the lead sponsor for the parade.
Organizations and businesses are invited to apply to participate and decorate floats for entry in the parade through May 28 at 4 p.m., and early applications are encouraged.
While Feb. 1 may seem early for parade planning, Kochman noted that some organizations appreciate the lead time.
On a personal note, the parade organizer said, "It is a particular joy to be planning summer events when there's snow on the ground."
For more parade information or to get an application, visit kenosha.org or contact Kochman at 262-653-4177 or kkochman@kenosha.org.