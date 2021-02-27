Plans progressing for historic Alford Building

Several steps still remain, but plans are moving forward to renovate the historic Alford Building in Downtown Kenosha.
A proposed 42-unit apartment complex, with parking and retail space was proposed by BluePaint Development, Kenosha, before the Plan Commission last week.
BluePaint Owner David Wallach said the plan is for 50,000 square feet for the apartments above and 20,000 square feet on the bottom level that will include retail space and 25 basement parking spaces accessed with a garage door entrance.
No firm recommendation was given by the Plan Commission for the property at 702 58th St., other than to place the item “on file,” meaning the proposal had been received.
“(That) was just to get the Plan Commission’s feedback on some of the main things,” City Development Coordinator Brian Wilke said Wednesday. “Are we OK converting that building over to residential, and if so, is the density, unit sizes what we’re looking for? It was well received by the Plan Commission.
“I think they all had pretty much positive comments on it. They just had more questions than anything.”
Wilke said the next step for the city-owned property will be to rezone the property to allow residential units on the ground floor. From there, final drawings to show what the units will look like, along with exterior building changes will need to be prepared by Wallach.
Once that happens, a conditional use permit would be put together, Wilke said, before final approvals are granted.
14-month project
The project should take about 14 months to complete, Wallach noted.
“Things are progressing well,” he said. “We’ve been working with the city for the better part of a year, year and a half, on the design of it. We’ve worked through just about all (of the issues), nailing down a few more and hopefully get going quickly.”
From the city’s perspective, maintaining the history of the building that dates back to the early 1930s, along with improvements to again make it a viable property are important, Wilke said. The building once housed Montgomery Ward and JCPenney department stores after it was rebuilt following a fire.
“We’re happy to have someone who is interested in renovating that building,” he said. “Certainly, it’s very similar to Barden’s across the street, which has really come back to life with the users in there.”
The Barden’s building, a former department store on the northeast corner of 58th Street and Seventh Avenue, now houses Public Craft Brewing and Upper East, by Circa on Seventh operators Culinary Infusion.
Historic appearance
One aspect of the Alford building the city wants to maintain, Wilke said, is the look of the storefront windows along 58th Street.
“We were just telling him we wanted to keep the historic look of the building as it is, even with the conversion to a residential use,” Wilke said. “The next discussion will be along Seventh Avenue, some different windows he wants to add back in, and a garage door entrance to basement parking. We’ll be working with him on those issues, but trying to maintain as much of the historic look and character of that building while still renovating it and giving it new life with the residential.”
Wallach said his company is excited to see the project to its completion.
“It’s a great building,” he said. “It’s iconic. We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to restore it. We’ve done (projects) like this before. Each one is unique and exciting. The city has been great to work with. We’re looking forward to getting it over the finish line.”