Plans progressing for historic Alford Building

Several steps still remain, but plans are moving forward to renovate the historic Alford Building in Downtown Kenosha.

A proposed 42-unit apartment complex, with parking and retail space was proposed by BluePaint Development, Kenosha, before the Plan Commission last week.

BluePaint Owner David Wallach said the plan is for 50,000 square feet for the apartments above and 20,000 square feet on the bottom level that will include retail space and 25 basement parking spaces accessed with a garage door entrance.

No firm recommendation was given by the Plan Commission for the property at 702 58th St., other than to place the item “on file,” meaning the proposal had been received.

“(That) was just to get the Plan Commission’s feedback on some of the main things,” City Development Coordinator Brian Wilke said Wednesday. “Are we OK converting that building over to residential, and if so, is the density, unit sizes what we’re looking for? It was well received by the Plan Commission.

“I think they all had pretty much positive comments on it. They just had more questions than anything.”