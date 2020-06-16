Plans set to expand nature conservancy

According to an updated appraisal of the property that was completed earlier this year, its fair market value is listed at $54,000.

Low risk of future contamination

The conservancy will reimburse the village for any out-of-pocket expenses, Werbie-Harris said. TNC plans to remove the canopy, install a new parking area and signage and also handle the upkeep of the site’s vegetation.

Werbie-Harris said Village Attorney Eric Larson doesn’t see too much risk for Pleasant Prairie when it comes to possible continued contamination on the site.

“He indicated that we have very little reason for concern regarding contamination, given the fact the site was previously cleaned, the underground storage tanks have been removed, and certain soils have also been excavated and removed,” she said.

Werbie-Harris added that Larson also noted what the village can do to deal with any contamination remnants that may exist.

‘A safe place to park’

Stephanie Judge of the TNC told the board that all future plans were in the “very preliminary” stages, but the purchase does fit with what the conservancy hopes to accomplish.