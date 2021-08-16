 Skip to main content
'Planting Memories' free bereavement event for kids, teens set Thursday
Hospice Alliance will offer “Planting Memories” for children and teenagers who have experienced loss, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hospice House Gardens, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie.

Children and teens are invited to decorate a terra cotta pot and plant a flower to take home in memory of their loved ones. Other activities and refreshments will be included.

The free event is open to registered guests. For more information or to reserve a spot contact Jenny Sytkowski, bereavement coordinator at jennifer.sytkowski@hospicealliance.org or call 262-652-4482 ext.1211.

