Plea agreement reached by Kenosha man in felony drug, firearms case

A 45-year-old Kenosha man reached a plea agreement to a felony firearms and drug charges Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Laquonzia H. Murray, of the 3500 block of 50th Street, who has been in custody in the Kenosha County Detention Center since his arrest, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon and to one felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

As part of the plea agreement, two felony bail-jumping charges, felony charges of maintaining a drug-trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver THC, along with a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer were dismissed and read into the record.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police investigated allegations Murray was selling narcotics from his residence. A source reported seeing multiple guns, along with about a quarter ounce of crack cocaine in the kitchen. Five days later, the source again contacted police and stated that Murray was outside his residence with a handgun in his possession.

Officers responded to the residence, where they found a vehicle running and unoccupied.

They observed open bottles of beer and a black handgun on the middle console. Two subjects, a male and a female, approached the vehicle with a wheel they said they were bringing to the defendant’s vehicle.

Police took Murray into custody and, during what police called a “protective sweep” of the apartment, observed a black semi-automatic handgun on a suitcase near the front door, a large amount of cash and a large baggie of marijuana in the living room.

A search warrant was obtained, the complaint says, and police found an additional firearm in the kitchen, two chunks of what was believed to be crack cocaine, a digital scale and $136 in cash. The search also revealed $2,329 in cash inside the bedroom, a digital scale with a white substance on it, and a small notebook with names and dollar amounts written inside.

Contents of a large bag that contained 119.5 grams of marijuana also was found, along with 3.6 grams of what later tested positive for cocaine.

Murray will be sentenced May 3 by Judge Jason Rossell.

