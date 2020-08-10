Plea agreement reached in toddler's death

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office and the lawyer for a 24-year-old Kenosha man charged in the 2019 death of 2-year-old Matthew Bolinski announced a plea agreement Monday.

Hunter Jones, who has been in the Kenosha County Jail since July 3, 2019, on a $500,000 bond, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of felony second-degree reckless homicide, which carries a maximum prison term of 25 years and a $100,000 fine.

Both sides will be free to argue Jones' sentence. In addition, Jones will pay restitution of $6,025.59.

Jones initially had been charged with first-degree reckless homicide. The new charge carries a maximum initial period of 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder ordered a pre-sentence investigation during Monday's brief hearing. Jones will be sentenced Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.

The child's father, Stephen Bolinski, who appeared during the online hearing, requested that the sentencing be held in person.

Schroeder said that can be accommodated, and added that anyone attending will be required to wear masks as part of the COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the criminal complaint: