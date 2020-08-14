Plea agreements rejected in vaping case

Two defendants charged in a huge black market THC vape manufacturing ring rejected plea agreements by the state Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Now the cases against Courtney Huffhines, 43, and her son, Jacob Huffhines, 24, will proceed, along with the one against the alleged ring leader of the operation, Tyler Huffhines, 20, of Paddock Lake, who rejected a plea offer in June.
Special prosecutor Lesli Boese laid out the plea offers for both Courtney and Jacob Huffhines during a hearing — which allows for a conversation between the judge, prosecution and defense regarding a proposed plea agreement — before Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner.
Had Courtney Huffhines accepted the deal, she would have pleaded guilty to two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana as a party to a crime and to a felony count of misappropriation of identifying information to obtain money.
The state then would have dismissed and read in two felony charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and misappropriation of identifying information to obtain money.
Boese said the recommended sentence would have been two years in prison and three years extended supervision on the possession charge, with identical two-year prison terms on the two others stayed in exchange for five years of probation.
Courtney Huffhines, of Salem — who is free on bond — said she understood the offer and wished to reject it when questioned by Wagner.
“Yes I do, ma’am,” she said. “Thank you.”
The tendered offer for Jacob Huffhines included guilty pleas to three of the charges he faces.
Boese said the offer called for a guilty plea to felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and to two possession with intent to deliver marijuana counts.
The offer called for Jacob Huffhines to serve seven years in prison with five years of extended supervision. An additional four years in prison and three years of supervision would have been stayed for five years probation.
In exchange, the state would dismiss and read-in felony charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Huffhines was on probation at the time of his arrest for a previous drug-deal conviction and had his probation revoked. He participated in the hearing on the telephone from the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Institution, where he’s currently being held on bond.
Both defendants will be back in court Oct. 23. Wagner set a Sept. 15 deadline for any motions to be filed.
Others make appearances
Five other defendants involved in the case — Wesley Webb, 20, of Racine; Daniel Graumenz, 19, Salem; Jordan Lynam, 22, of Racine; Tarail King, 24, of Racine; and Hannah Curty, 20, of Racine — each made brief appearances before Wagner as well.
All five were given status hearings Oct. 23, as several of their attorneys indicated to Wagner that a resolution in their clients’ case may be near.
King faces seven total felonies, four for maintaining a drug trafficking place and three for manufacturing/delivering marijuana.
“This case is definitely headed for resolution,” said King’s attorney, Jamie J. Pagac. “I’m just not quite ready to set that date yet.”
Graumenz’s attorney, Kristyne Watson, told Wagner she was about to receive a lengthy discovery document and needed more time to review that information. Graumenz is charged with felony counts of manufacturing/delivering marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Curty, Lynam and Webb each are charged with one felony count of manufacturing/delivering marijuana as a party to a crime.
The three Huffhines are alleged to have run a THC vape manufacturing and sales business that produced thousands of black-market vape cartridges each day from the family’s Paddock Lake home, a Bristol condominium rented using a stolen identity and from Courtney Huffhines’ Union Grove real estate office.
Each of the five others charged in the case are alleged to have worked for Tyler Huffhines making vape cartridges or transporting the THC oil used to make them.
Tyler Huffhines, who remains in custody at the Kenosha County Jail, is charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place and one felony of misappropriation of identifying information to obtain money.
A motion hearing in his case is Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
