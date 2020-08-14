Plea agreements rejected in vaping case

Courtney Huffhines, of Salem — who is free on bond — said she understood the offer and wished to reject it when questioned by Wagner.

“Yes I do, ma’am,” she said. “Thank you.”

The tendered offer for Jacob Huffhines included guilty pleas to three of the charges he faces.

Boese said the offer called for a guilty plea to felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and to two possession with intent to deliver marijuana counts.

The offer called for Jacob Huffhines to serve seven years in prison with five years of extended supervision. An additional four years in prison and three years of supervision would have been stayed for five years probation.

In exchange, the state would dismiss and read-in felony charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jacob Huffhines was on probation at the time of his arrest for a previous drug-deal conviction and had his probation revoked. He participated in the hearing on the telephone from the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Institution, where he’s currently being held on bond.