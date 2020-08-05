Plea entered in hit-and-run crash

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 51-year-old Milwaukee man pleaded guilty Wednesday to five of the seven criminal charges he faced for a hit-and-run in January.

Brian K. Backhaus pleaded guilty to felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a fifth drunken driving charge and fleeing/eluding, along with two misdemeanor charges of hit and run.

A felony charge of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Backhaus, who remains in custody on a $50,000 bond, will be sentenced Sept. 28, at 1:30 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop Backhaus after a 911 call that his van had struck another vehicle on Highway E in Somers.

During a high-speed chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph, Backhaus struck another vehicle when he went through a red light at Highway E and Green Bay Road. As he attempted a right turn, the van skidded across the road, flipped and came to rest on its roof.

Backhaus admitted to using heroin and drinking alcohol prior to the crash. Police also found marijuana and two pipes in the van.

