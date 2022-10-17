Pleasant Prairie announces 77th Avenue ramps closed until Wednesday

The Village of Pleasant Prairie announced that the 77th Avenues eastbound ramps, off of the 75th Street overpass, closed over the weekend for construction work and will reopen late night Wednesday.

Crewws are working to perform bridge overlay work. The ramps will reopen Wenesday, Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. 60th Street between 94th Court and Union Pacific Railroad will also be closed through late fall as part of a separate project.

Pleasant Prairie made the announcement on social media, and offered drivers alternate routes until construction is completed.

Motorists entering 77th Avenue are encouraged to use 88th Avenue, WIS 158, WIS 31 and WIS50 westbound exit ramp to 77th Avenue to get around the eastbound exit ramp closure. Motorists exiting 77th Avenue are encouraged to use the 77th Avenue westbound entrance ramp to WIS 50, 88th Avenue, WIS 158 and WIS 31