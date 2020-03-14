Pleasant Prairie announces coronavirus plans

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village has announced it is taking the following steps to reduce potential for person-to-person transmission of coronaviaru:

Village public meetings will continue as programmed. However, scheduled public hearings and agenda items significant to the public will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

An extra effort will be made to accommodate the public through online viewing or multiple sessions, so that meeting attendance remains low without restricting public access. The village will notify the public of any changes to future meetings.

All programs, classes, events, day pass guest admissions and party rentals at the RecPlex are suspended through March 22.

The facility will remain open for therapeutic recreation, child care services and member use only.

For the April 7 election, village staff is recommends residents use absentee ballots. On Election Day, polling locations will remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Following Kenosha County Division of Health’s suggestion to limit visitors at assisted living facilities, the Addison of Pleasant Prairie polling location for wards 13 and 14 will be relocated to RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace.