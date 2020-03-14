Pleasant Prairie announces coronavirus plans

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village has announced it is taking the following steps to reduce potential for person-to-person transmission of coronaviaru:
Village public meetings will continue as programmed. However, scheduled public hearings and agenda items significant to the public will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
An extra effort will be made to accommodate the public through online viewing or multiple sessions, so that meeting attendance remains low without restricting public access. The village will notify the public of any changes to future meetings.
All programs, classes, events, day pass guest admissions and party rentals at the RecPlex are suspended through March 22.
The facility will remain open for therapeutic recreation, child care services and member use only.
For the April 7 election, village staff is recommends residents use absentee ballots. On Election Day, polling locations will remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Following Kenosha County Division of Health’s suggestion to limit visitors at assisted living facilities, the Addison of Pleasant Prairie polling location for wards 13 and 14 will be relocated to RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace.
At this time, all village facilities will remain open, but residents are encouraged to submit online payments, make phone calls and send emails.
Collection: New developments in Pleasant Prairie
Here are the most recent stories focusing on development in the village of Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County that have been published online and in the print product of the Kenosha News.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A proposal to construct 300 upscale apartment units south of Highway 50 has cleared its first hurdle.
As a kid growing up in Des Plaines, Ill., Sarah Howard had great memories of visiting Twin Lakes and boating on the weekends with her family.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A shared-use path has been proposed for Highway C in Pleasant Prairie.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board on Monday approved authorizing closing documents for the sale of 68 acres the village owns in Bristol wes…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board has hired an attorney to provide general legal services for the municipality’s day-to-day operations.
Pleasant Prairie Elementary School recently unveiled its first Buddy Bench.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Plan Commission gave its approval to a proposed residential development that will bring 41 single-family home lots to 5…
Local government officials assessed damages on Monday — as lakefront homeowners picked up the pieces — in the aftermath of Saturday’s powerful…
Two storms, including one with wind gusts as high as 55 mph, pushed waves from Lake Michigan into some municipal residential streets and left …
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A crowd of residents gathered outside the Wruck Beach Pavilion at Lake Andrea Monday evening to rekindle a tradition of set…
Pleasant Prairie’s Nexus Pharmaceuticals development project has been named one of the state’s top economic development projects of the year.
After a fairly robust year in local job growth and low unemployment in 2019, more of the same is likely to come next year.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village is reviving a fiery tradition in order to dispose of discarded Christmas trees.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Water and sewer rates in Pleasant Prairie are expected to remain steady during 2020 after budget approval by the Village Bo…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The “staff of one” at the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau has become a dynamic duo with the hiring of Sar…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The fire department will spend nearly $1 million to upgrade its fleet with a new rescue engine and an ambulance.
Twenty-two students from Pleasant Prairie got to make their Christmas wishes come true Saturday by filling their carts with toys and other ite…
A northern Wisconsin man has plenty to be grateful for this holiday season thanks to an early-Christmas miracle delivered by Pleasant Prairie …
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved final plans for an 86,808-square-foot expansion for an international automake…
Uline Inc., one of the county’s biggest employers, keeps getting bigger.
The 2020 election cycle includes a full slate of elected municipal government and school board seats — including all 23 Kenosha County Board s…
Uline Inc. hopes to expand its footprint in Kenosha County, proposing a pair of large facilities near I-94 and Highway 142.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A steel and aluminum distributor plans to occupy an existing speculative warehouse in Pleasant Prairie.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The financial impact of the closing of We Energies’ Pleasant Prairie Power Plant will be lessened thanks to a bill signed i…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Residential property owners in the village can expect taxes to remain the same next year after the Village Board’s approval…
The Kroger Co., the nation’s third-largest retailer, announced on Thursday its plans to build a massive, high-tech customer fulfillment center…
Spectrum is opening a new store in Pleasant Prairie and will be giving away safe and healthy home kits during a grand opening celebration set …
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village Plan Commission has approved the building shell plan for a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the Prairie…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Dozens of people withstood the chilly winds Sunday afternoon to gather before the Veterans Memorial at Prairie Springs Park…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board has cracked down on the sale of tobacco, e-cigarettes and vaping products to minors.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Chancery Pub & Restaurant, a longtime mainstay near Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, will be closing at the end of…
MADISON — State approval the village of Pleasant Prairie received last week to extend water service into the village of Bristol also allows Pl…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Infrastructure improvements needed for the village’s newest corporate park were accepted by the Village Board Monday, pavin…
A roller skating date between a boy from Kenosha and a girl from Winthrop Harbor almost 60 years ago eventually lead to the latest, up-scale c…
Kenosha Unified School District buildings are consuming an average of 23 percent less energy than they did in 2005, efficiencies that have led…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Rallying behind a booming economy and historically low unemployment rates, Vice President Mike Pence said it was time to “t…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Nothing Bundt Cakes, a Kenosha County business started less than a year ago, has been awarded an Exemplary Employer Award f…
A multi-tenant shopping plaza in Pleasant Prairie that fronts Highway 50 has been sold.
SOMERS — When the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team takes the floor next month for its 2019-20 home opener, it will do so on the Haribo Court.
I|C Construction of Milwaukee recently broke ground on the construction of an 800-unit self-storage facility in Pleasant Prairie.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Plan Commission on Monday approved a master conceptual plan for the proposed Creekside Crossing Development with a redu…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A new fire station on the southwest side of the village should be built in order to serve the rapidly growing needs of the …
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Fees for garbage and recycling collection in the village will increase $2 a month starting this month.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Master planning and development coordination for Village Green Center will be underway in the next few weeks.
MADISON — Water rates that went into effect Monday will increase monthly water bills by only $2.37 for Pleasant Prairie’s average residential …
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The Village Board is expected to consider hiring an architectural and design firm to create a master plan and provide coord…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A Kenosha Unified academy can add a national accolade to its list of accomplishments.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Plans to turn a Pleasant Prairie intersection into a busy retail/business spot took another step forward Monday.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Plans for Pleasant Prairie Animal Hospital to occupy an existing building in the village were approved Monday night by the …
The Zilber Property Group is actively seeking a manufacturing or warehousing tenant to occupy space in an industrial building it purchased for…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Residents received their first look at the state transportation department’s proposed $5 million resurfacing project that w…
The Pleasant Prairie Water Utility has filed an application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to increase water rates.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Wisconsin’s largest utility has reached a tentative agreement with consumer advocates to limit rate increases in the coming…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board has approved rezoning wetlands areas in order to accommodate a proposed pharmaceutical manufacturing faci…
TruStone donates to Outreach Center
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — United Conveyor Corp., a Waukegan, Ill.-based manufacturer of utility and industrial environmental equipment, is expanding …
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Plan Commission approved preliminary site and operational plans for the proposed expansion for Volkswagen Group of Amer…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Conceptual plans for 18 ranch-style, two-unit condominiums proposed for the village’s future downtown area received the app…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A village panel approved plans for two pharmaceutical companies — one that processes medication for critically ill patients…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board on Monday approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Kenosha and the Wisconsin Department o…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A community-driven conceptual plan to transform 180 acres on the village’s south side into a vibrant downtown accessible to…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A special presentation of conceptual plans for the proposed Village Green Center will be held today by a collaboration comm…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board on Monday unanimously approved an agreement with Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., which plans to build a manuf…
Nexus Pharmaceuticals has reached one milestone and is steadily moving to future ones after announcing it was going to invest $250 million int…