Pleasant Prairie announces new village administrator

Eric Rindfleisch has been announced as the next Village of Pleasant Prairie Administrator, with the official appointment scheduled for the Nov. 14 Village Board meeting, 5 p.m. at the Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave.

The Village Board and staff will officially welcome Rindfleisch at the meeting, award his contract and admit him to the position to begin his duties.

The contract for the previous full-time administrator, Nathan Thiel, was allowed to expire in April, with the Human Resources Department beginning their search for a new Village Administrator in June following the swearing-in of Kathleen Goessl as interim village administrator. Members of the Village Board expressed appreciation for her public service throughout the six months she served in the interim position.

Rindfleisch brings nearly 20 years of local government experience, including the past five years as city administrator for the City of Onalaska in La Crosse County. Rindfleisch also served as director of administration for the City of Lodi and village administrator for McFarland and Edgar communities.

Reindfleisch is a Wisconsin certified public manager with a master’s degree in public and nonprofit administration from Metropolitan State University in Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota.

Human Resources personnel reviewed applicants for the Village Administrator position, conducted preliminary phone interviews with applicants, and narrowed the selection based on qualifications.

The Village Board interviewed three candidates, with Rindfleisch standing out due to his extensive administration background and knowledge of Wisconsin laws, rules, and regulations.

Rindfleisch’s capabilities, including his history of elected offices, administrative appointments in local government for Wisconsin communities and his experience being responsible for the day-to-day operations of large and small municipal organizations ultimately decided the appointment.

“The Pleasant Prairie Administrator position is a rare opportunity, and I believe my background, experiences, and education are a perfect match,” Rindfleisch said. “I am honored to be selected; it will be a privilege to serve the Pleasant Prairie community in this role.”