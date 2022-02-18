Pleasant Prairie announces that retired village police dog Echo has died

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department has announced the death of retired village police dog Echo.

Echo, a mix of German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois, was born in Hungary on Jan. 18, 2011. Echo joined the department in April of 2012 and then completed training with his handler, Detective Scott Beaumier, at Southern Police K-9 Inc. in Spring Hope, N.C.

Echo was a multi-use police dog trained in drug detection, scent tracking, and officer safety. He retired in August of 2018 and enjoyed his remaining days as a beloved family pet with Scott and his family.

For over six years, Scott and Echo provided critical assistance during calls for service related to finding missing persons, discovering concealed drugs, and apprehending fugitives. They also helped foster public relations by providing numerous public demonstrations to help educate the public on the important role a police K-9 has in accomplishing law enforcement goals.

“We thank Detective Beaumier and his family for the care they provided to Echo during his years of service and his post retirement years,” Village Police Chief David Smetana said. “Police K-9’s like Echo, play a vital role in keeping both our officers and our community safe and we are thankful for the years of service Echo provided to the Village of Pleasant Prairie”.

