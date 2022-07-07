Pleasant Prairie appoints interim public works director to fill vacancy

Pleasant Prairie has appointed Tom Hupp, public works manager of technical support, as interim public works director with leadership assistance from Rick Greeno, superintendent of operations.

According to a release from the village, both Hupp and Greeno have accepted their new responsibilities while the search for the next public works director begins.

They assume the duties in interim of the position formerly held by John Steinbrink Jr., who retired last month in the middle of an investigation.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has recommended four felony charges to the Racine County District Attorney against Steinbrink Jr. Racine Deputy District Attorney Dirk Jensen said he expects a decision on whether they will be going forward with charges by the end of this week or early next week.

The recommended charges against Steinbrink Jr. include three felony counts of misconduct in public office and one felony count of private interest in public contract prohibited, according to Racine County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Lt. Michael Luell.

The latter refers, according to statute, to cases where courts may determine that a public contract is illegal when it is awarded where an official or employee has a private interest.