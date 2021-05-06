Pleasant Prairie approves solar energy ordinance

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The need may not quite be immediate, but when what looks like a growing trend takes off when it comes to solar energy systems, the village plans to be prepared.
In a unanimous vote Monday night, the Village Board approved an ordinance that will cover both residential solar usage along with the possibility of the construction of solar farms at some point.
The agenda item originally was discussed by the Plan Commission last month, which gave its unanimous approval at that time.
With the approved ordinance and eventual expected addition of solar energy systems in the village will come some adjustments as well.
Trustee Brock Williamson asked if special training would be required for the Fire Department to learn how to handle not only the systems themselves but batteries, which could be added as a special accessory.
A press release issued by the village stated that battery storage would allow solar energy to be stored and released throughout the day. Homes can also use battery storage for backup emergency power and also to run a home off stored solar energy.
“There is training available when you get into solar farms,” Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke said. “Most of the companies tend to want to take care of that themselves. Obviously on a solar farm and field, there’s less of a threat from a structural perspective. Definitely, there’s education training that can be had from a residential perspective.“Just like air bags and other devices in vehicles, like the electric vehicles, for example, with the battery systems, there’s always new things that come out, and we’ll make sure we keep abreast of that.”
Ordinance specifics
Within the ordinance are requirements for two types of individual users, a building mounted and a ground system. Guidelines also deal specifically with solar farms.
The ordinance states that a building mounted system will be allowed as long as it doesn’t extend more than 6 inches from the “original exterior perimeter” of the principal or accessory building and the system doesn’t extend beyond the exterior perimeter of the building, roof or wall.
A ground mounted system that provides about 7 kilowatts, is approximately 500-square-feet and is 6 to 10 feet high will be allowed within the new ordinance.
All ground mounted systems also must follow minimum setback requirements, according to the ordinance. A proposed system must be 25 feet from side and rear property lines, 50 fee from any rear street property line, 10 feet from any wetlands, 25 feet from the “ordinary high water mark” of a navigable waterway and shall not be located within the 100-year floodplain.
The ordinance also covers a number of other specifics related to both systems.
When it comes to solar farms, the ordinance spells out several requirements that must be followed. There currently are more than 20 solar farms in the state, with one planned in the Town of Paris.
All requests for a solar farm must receive a conditional use permit on properties that are at lest 10 acres with a minimum frontage on a public street of 300 feet.
The ordinance also establishes the required setbacks for solar farms — 100 feet from a street, 50 feet from the side and rear of the property, 10 feet from any wetlands, 25 feet from the ordinary high water mark of a navigable waterway, and it must not be located within the 100-year floodplain.
According to the staff notes before the meeting, the wetland setback was reduced from 25 feet to 10 feet.
When it comes to solar farm systems that are abandoned or removed, the village is covered for costs that may be incurred.
“There will be funds in place so the village won’t be held responsible for it,” Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said.
Werbie-Harris said there’s no comparison between the planned solar farm in the Town of Paris and what could happen in Pleasant Prairie.
The solar farm in Paris will be located on about 1,400 acres, with up to 750,000 solar panels that could be installed on arrays mounted between seven and 15 feet off the ground. The future situation in the village would only cover between 25 and 35 acres, Werbie-Harris said.