Pleasant Prairie approves solar energy ordinance

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The need may not quite be immediate, but when what looks like a growing trend takes off when it comes to solar energy systems, the village plans to be prepared.

In a unanimous vote Monday night, the Village Board approved an ordinance that will cover both residential solar usage along with the possibility of the construction of solar farms at some point.

The agenda item originally was discussed by the Plan Commission last month, which gave its unanimous approval at that time.

With the approved ordinance and eventual expected addition of solar energy systems in the village will come some adjustments as well.

Trustee Brock Williamson asked if special training would be required for the Fire Department to learn how to handle not only the systems themselves but batteries, which could be added as a special accessory.

A press release issued by the village stated that battery storage would allow solar energy to be stored and released throughout the day. Homes can also use battery storage for backup emergency power and also to run a home off stored solar energy.