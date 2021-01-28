 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasant Prairie arrest three people after stopping suspected stolen vehicle
View Comments
alert top story
PLEASANT PRAIRIE

Pleasant Prairie arrest three people after stopping suspected stolen vehicle

{{featured_button_text}}

The same day Kenosha Police announced they were withdrawing plans to purchase an automated license plate scanning system due to privacy concerns, Pleasant Prairie Police used the same system on an arrest involving a stolen vehicle.

Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said the department has had a license plate scanner system installed on a village squad car for about two years.

At about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 75th Street and 45th Avenue the system alerted on a 2000 Hyundai, showing the vehicle as reported stolen on Jan. 23 in the village, Smetana said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police pulled the vehicle over on the 5900 block of 75th Street. The car was confirmed to be stolen. The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old Kenosha man, was arrested pending charges of driving a vehicle without owner’s consent and a drug possession charge. A 39-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was arrested pending a drug charge, and a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant.

Smetana said the department’s police dog Chase alerted on the vehicle for drugs and in a subsequent search police found a small amount of methamphetamine and heroin along with drug paraphernalia.

The chief said the vehicle was returned to the owner.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenosha Police drop plan to purchase automated license plate scanners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert