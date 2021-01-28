Pleasant Prairie arrest three people after stopping suspected stolen vehicle

The same day Kenosha Police announced they were withdrawing plans to purchase an automated license plate scanning system due to privacy concerns, Pleasant Prairie Police used the same system on an arrest involving a stolen vehicle.

Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said the department has had a license plate scanner system installed on a village squad car for about two years.

At about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 75th Street and 45th Avenue the system alerted on a 2000 Hyundai, showing the vehicle as reported stolen on Jan. 23 in the village, Smetana said.

Police pulled the vehicle over on the 5900 block of 75th Street. The car was confirmed to be stolen. The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old Kenosha man, was arrested pending charges of driving a vehicle without owner’s consent and a drug possession charge. A 39-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was arrested pending a drug charge, and a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant.

Smetana said the department’s police dog Chase alerted on the vehicle for drugs and in a subsequent search police found a small amount of methamphetamine and heroin along with drug paraphernalia.