Pleasant Prairie awards combined $2.8M in contracts for road paving, curb adjustment projects

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board has awarded nearly $2.8 million in contracts for road paving and curb adjustment projects to be completed in 2022.

Staff presented bids for Phase 1 of this year’s paving projects on Feb. 14. Trustees considered two submitted proposals before approving a contract of $1,849,642 to Payne & Dolan Inc.

Payne & Dolan Inc.and Stark Pavement Corp. submitted bids of $2,048,500 and $2,121,212, respectively, according to a village officials.

Staff adjusted the initial proposal, however, to keep the project within budget, reducing sections of the Lakeshore Drive overlay and eliminating the milling and resurfacing proposed for Cooper Road. In the end, the adjusted project resulted in the lower price tag for the project costs in the Payne & Dolan proposal.

The first phase of the village’s 2022 Paving Projects Program encompasses:

Ultra-thin overlay in the area of Prairie Ridge.

Pavement milling and resurfacing in a section of 104th Avenue.

Pavement milling and resurfacing in Prairie Village.

Ultra-thin overlay in Tobin Creek.

Overlay along Lakeshore Drive South of Barnes Creek.

Pavement milling and resurfacing of the parking lot at Roger Prange Municipal Building.

Asphalt patching in various locations throughout the village.

After reviewing five bids, the board awarded a contract to LaLonde Contractors Inc. for the 2022 Paving Program Utility Adjustments and Curb Repair project. LaLonde’s was the lowest bid submitted at $905,028, according to administration.

The project improvements are for 224 curb inlet adjustments, adjusting 197 maintenance hole chimneys to grade, traffic controls, as well as removing and replacing 2,850 linear feet of curb and gutter in Prairie Ridge, Prairie Village and Tobin Creek subdivisions.

The board also considered bids from Reesman’s Excavating & Grading Inc. for $1,128,866; Oakes & Son Inc. for $1,281,460; All-Ways Contractors Inc. for $1,296,476; and The Wanasek Corp. for $1,484,650.

