 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasant Prairie awards infrastructure project contracts
View Comments
alert top story

Pleasant Prairie awards infrastructure project contracts

{{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Aging infrastructure in two village neighborhoods soon will be getting a major facelift.

The Village Board has unanimously approved a low bid of $1,255,109.75 to Town of Burlington-based Reesman’s Excavating and Grading, Inc., for work in Beverly Woods, and a low bid of $1,872,844.26 to Campanella and Sons, Wadsworth, Ill., for work in Chateau Eau Plaines.

Both projects will replace infrastructure that dates back to the 1970s.

In the case of Chateau Eau Plaines, Village Engineer Matt Fineour told the board that original iron pipes that were installed in 1977 need to be replaced.

“Native soils in the area are corrosive, and over time have corroded the ductile water main pipes,” Fineour said. “The condition of the water mains was observed during the construction of the Chateau storm water sewer project, and holes and leaks were seen in the pipes.

“In order to decrease potable water loss and minimize the need for emergency repairs, village staff inventoried the water mains in the area that are ductile iron and in need of replacement.”

The project is broken into two phases, with the first one scheduled to be completed this year.

Timing spurs concrn

But it was the timing of having two projects spaced out that led to a brief discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, the COVID-19 relief package signed into law March 11 by President Joe Biden, Pleasant Prairie will receive $2.08 million.

Trustee Mike Pollocoff said he understood the need to spread the financing into two pieces, but was concerned that residents in Chateau would have to endure another long round of construction vehicles again.

“We had Chateau ripped up in 2020, and now we’re going to go through it again in 2021,” he said. “... Construction crews are going to be going through the area we just got done excavating and restoring. It’s going to seem like a three-year project, rather than getting it done this coming year.”

A huge piece of the pie, Administrator Nathan Thiel said, comes down to financing. Both phases will bring an estimated total cost of about $5 million.

“It just wasn’t within a reasonable budget,” Thiel said. “The intent was to take advantage of the area where the storm water had cut into the road and at least make sure we weren’t carving into the street a second time.”

Future second phase

Thiel said there isn’t a timetable yet on the future water main relay work in the subdivision, which is slated for the second phase. The timing of that project is contingent on funding, he said.

Funds for the project will come from the water utility, Fineour said.

As for the work in Beverly Woods, the project will replace failing storm sewer infrastructure with new storm sewers, inlets, sump pump laterals and ditching that will redirect storm water to a regional management pond. The approved project will prepare the area’s roadways for repaving.

Fineour said the project will be funded from the clean water utility.

SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.

A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.

Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county. 

Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.

Mike Pollocoff

Pollocoff

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY KEVIN POIRIER
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert