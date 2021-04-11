Pleasant Prairie awards infrastructure project contracts

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Aging infrastructure in two village neighborhoods soon will be getting a major facelift.
The Village Board has unanimously approved a low bid of $1,255,109.75 to Town of Burlington-based Reesman’s Excavating and Grading, Inc., for work in Beverly Woods, and a low bid of $1,872,844.26 to Campanella and Sons, Wadsworth, Ill., for work in Chateau Eau Plaines.
Both projects will replace infrastructure that dates back to the 1970s.
In the case of Chateau Eau Plaines, Village Engineer Matt Fineour told the board that original iron pipes that were installed in 1977 need to be replaced.
“Native soils in the area are corrosive, and over time have corroded the ductile water main pipes,” Fineour said. “The condition of the water mains was observed during the construction of the Chateau storm water sewer project, and holes and leaks were seen in the pipes.
“In order to decrease potable water loss and minimize the need for emergency repairs, village staff inventoried the water mains in the area that are ductile iron and in need of replacement.”
The project is broken into two phases, with the first one scheduled to be completed this year.
Timing spurs concrn
But it was the timing of having two projects spaced out that led to a brief discussion.
Trustee Mike Pollocoff said he understood the need to spread the financing into two pieces, but was concerned that residents in Chateau would have to endure another long round of construction vehicles again.
“We had Chateau ripped up in 2020, and now we’re going to go through it again in 2021,” he said. “... Construction crews are going to be going through the area we just got done excavating and restoring. It’s going to seem like a three-year project, rather than getting it done this coming year.”
A huge piece of the pie, Administrator Nathan Thiel said, comes down to financing. Both phases will bring an estimated total cost of about $5 million.
“It just wasn’t within a reasonable budget,” Thiel said. “The intent was to take advantage of the area where the storm water had cut into the road and at least make sure we weren’t carving into the street a second time.”
Future second phase
Thiel said there isn’t a timetable yet on the future water main relay work in the subdivision, which is slated for the second phase. The timing of that project is contingent on funding, he said.
Funds for the project will come from the water utility, Fineour said.
As for the work in Beverly Woods, the project will replace failing storm sewer infrastructure with new storm sewers, inlets, sump pump laterals and ditching that will redirect storm water to a regional management pond. The approved project will prepare the area’s roadways for repaving.
Fineour said the project will be funded from the clean water utility.
