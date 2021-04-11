Pleasant Prairie awards infrastructure project contracts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trustee Mike Pollocoff said he understood the need to spread the financing into two pieces, but was concerned that residents in Chateau would have to endure another long round of construction vehicles again.

“We had Chateau ripped up in 2020, and now we’re going to go through it again in 2021,” he said. “... Construction crews are going to be going through the area we just got done excavating and restoring. It’s going to seem like a three-year project, rather than getting it done this coming year.”

A huge piece of the pie, Administrator Nathan Thiel said, comes down to financing. Both phases will bring an estimated total cost of about $5 million.

“It just wasn’t within a reasonable budget,” Thiel said. “The intent was to take advantage of the area where the storm water had cut into the road and at least make sure we weren’t carving into the street a second time.”

Future second phase

Thiel said there isn’t a timetable yet on the future water main relay work in the subdivision, which is slated for the second phase. The timing of that project is contingent on funding, he said.

Funds for the project will come from the water utility, Fineour said.